Nigerians, we understand your pain

African governments are notorious for many illegalities as regards how they govern. For instance, African regimes swiftly support themselves with silence on state corruption, electoral fraud, human rights violations, abuse of women and the outright brutalisation of their citizens.

The hatred of those who govern towards the governed is palpable. For example, vulnerable Kenyans were being brutalised by the police for not being able to afford masks at the start of the pandemic.

Police brutality in Kenya is not an isolated incident as it has existed since the country gained independence.

In Uganda, police have arbitrarily arrested, beaten and shot civilians, including journalists, vendors, activists and the vulnerable. Illegal detentions and torture are everyday occurrences whenever the regime feels challenged.

Tanzania has been reported frequently for its government crackdown on media, the civil society and individuals who are critical of the government. And Burundians faced horror and lived in fear of its regime that didn’t hesitate to silence any rebels or critics.

Clock is ticking

The lesson from all the violence across Africa – Zimbabwe, Algeria, Egypt, Mali, Nigeria and many other countries, where African people are demanding the right to live without violence, is that the clock is ticking on dictators.

Many young Africans are the abolitionists the continent has been waiting for and they are ready to walk the talk of tangible change. Any leaders who aren’t paying attention to what is happening in Nigeria are deluding themselves if they think their citizens are going to be passive about brutality and bad governance.

There are many lessons from the Nigerian End Sars movement but because currently Nigerians are in mourning, this piece focuses on their pain and loss. Our hearts have broken a thousand times over for the inhumane way in which Buhari’s government refuses to listen to the youth when they say they just want to live.

We acknowledge the pain, anger and frustration Nigerians feel as valid and that the demand to end Sars is one we support. As you hurt and find ways to voice the burden that comes with it, remember that you are not alone. From East of Africa, we stand in unwavering solidarity with your cause.

We, the youth, understand what it is like to fight this fight. We know that the cost of standing up and demanding better leadership that doesn’t brutalise its people is high, and that no words can make the aching hearts of those who’ve lost loved ones feel any less sore.

The agony that you are going through is acutely unjust and we are so sorry about your unimaginable loss. We hold you in profound prayer, extend our condolences and continue to create more space for you to feel supported.

You are not alone.

