Niger coup: US calls for 'immediate release' of President Mohamed Bazoum

By AFP

The United States (US) calls for the 'immediate release' of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken says he spoke with Niger's embattled President Bazoum, who apparently has been detained in a coup attempt.

"I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning and made clear that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We call for his immediate release," he said while speaking at a joint presser with New Zealand's foreign minister as part of his two-day visit to the country.

Earlier, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was closely monitoring events in the West African country.