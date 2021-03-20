Next-level stewardship: Leaders who mentor upcoming leaders

mentorship

We must strive to build things that are sustainable and continuous, not things that erupt in momentary grandeur.

Photo credit: Shtterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

 If you work in corporate life, questions of meaning keep bubbling up. Really, is this all there is to a good life? For a few more megacorps to make more megaprofits? To devise even more cunning ploys that yield even more short-term payoffs to an elite band of shareholders and executives?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.