New refugee-hosting models will bolster Kenya’s war on terrorism

Kakuma Refugee Camp

A section of Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp on the Kenya-Somalia border as pictured on June 10, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Kenya feels the international community has reneged on a 2016 voluntary repatriation programme.
  • International partners have not honoured their pledges to contribute to a kitty to facilitate the repatriation.

Separating refugees from insurgents or terrorists and safeguarding the humanitarian character of refugee camps is the problem of the 21st century. This brings to mind the concept of “refugee warriors”, which Aristide Zolberg, Astri Suhrke and Sergio Aguayo highlight in Escape from Violence (1989) as the problem of the post-Cold War era.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Scheaffer Okore: Costly fuel is unjust during a pandemic

  2. Peter Kagwanja: New refugee-hosting models will bolster Kenya’s war on terrorism

  3. Sam Wambugu: Beware the rising ills of remote working

  4. Sunny Bindra: Tribute to those among us who smile through dark moments

  5. Kivutha Kibwana: BBI constitutional Bill stalls as parliamentary team disagrees

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.