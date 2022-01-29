New parties’ Bill comes with interesting twists and turns

As expected, President Uhuru Kenyatta quickly signed into law the Political Parties Bill that was rushed through the Senate earlier in the week.

The bound volumes must have been ready for his signature even as the senators were going through the motions of debate!

If only we could see more of such flawless efficiency in government responses to droughts, mine accidents and in implementation of economic sector stimulus Bills!

But this had to be done because the Bill, other than allowing loose coalitions like that represented by the “handshake” between the President and Mr Raila Odinga to firm up and run as a legal political entity, contains other time-sensitive requirements that quickly need to be attended to if the money and pain expended are not to be wasted.

A key one is the requirement that parties that intend to go into the August 9 General Election as a coalition must submit the details and structure of those coalitions four months before the election date. This means that politicians must move from courting to consummation very soon, and file details of their union by April 9. This makes the next eight weeks very interesting indeed.

Bridal demands

One person with arguably an easier time is Mr Odinga. He has been accepted as the presidential candidate of the coalition that will emerge and he has tacitly accepted that his running mate must be a candidate from the Mountain.

Such is the criticality of the Mt Kenya vote that he already has been given a long list of bridal demands that he must commit to fulfil to get the Kikuyu vote that most agree has defined the destination of the presidency in past elections.

So, Kenya’s biggest curiosity now is whether the other half of the ticket will be Mr Peter Kenneth, Senior Counsel Martha Karua or the chairman of the Raila presidential campaign board, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi. Mr Odinga could, of course, surprise us by choosing Governor Lee Kinyanjui, but these three seem to be ahead of the pack.

Deputy President William Ruto must have had a change of heart from his initial opposition to the Political Parties Bill and has decided instead to ride its wave and harvest where he clearly did not sow.

His move to welcome Mr Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Congress (ANC) was a strong pronouncement that he had ditched his lone-ranger strategy and was going to negotiate with others and, like every self-respecting Kenyan politician, eat with other tribal kings.

He will probably not be too bothered that the warm, though surprising embrace with Mr Mudavadi has triggered formerly muted criticisms describing the latter as corrupt, incompetent and a perennial loser. He has heard those descriptors used about him often enough.

More important is the fact that the coalition they are forming is not as uncomplicated as that of Mr Odinga, not least because like Mr Odinga, Dr Ruto seems to be shackled with the burden of choosing a running mate from the Mt Kenya region. Rigathi Gachagua? Governor Anne Waiguru?

That is a condition that he was given and he is too good a politician to pretend that he can brush it off. That leaves him with the interesting dilemma of where he will locate Mr Mudavadi on his presidential chessboard.

Those that claim to know Mr Moses Wetang’ula (the other leader that eloped from the Okoa Kenya Alliance to join Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance) say his dreams are limited and will be satisfied with an offer of Speaker or Leader of something in the House. So no one is talking about him!

Obstinate and courageous

The Bill has also injected a fresh spring in Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s gait. He suddenly sees an interesting prospect in businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

The latter is an otherwise obstinate and courageous man but he has accepted that the Orange Democratic Party is not his home.

A hook-up with Mr Musyoka will bring much-needed resources to Wiper Party (or OKA, if that is the name they choose) and provide Mr Wanjigi a credible platform to roam the country and introduce himself as a president-in-waiting.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi does not look comfortable even as his own party presidential candidate and he, in all likelihood, has a reserved seat at the “handshake” coalition.

So, the Bill that many liked to hate and which President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga thought was solely their silver bullet has thrown up all sorts of possibilities, proving yet again that in serving up twists and turns, Kenya’s politics is peerless.



