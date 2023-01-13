New integrity law a non-starter

It is not clear why National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa has expressed misgivings about a Bill that seeks to empower the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to determine who gets jobs in the public service.

The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill seeks to amend a section of Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity to ensure that everyone seeking such employment is not only vetted but also submits “a self-declaration form that contains moral and ethical questions, personal identification details, birth information, marital status, level of education, and employment data” to the commission.

That, of course, is a tall order and is likely to be a logistical nightmare, which is perhaps what is giving the level-headed Mr Ichung’wa pause.

After all, this country is reputed to have at least 700,000 public servants, ranging from Principal Secretaries to office cleaners, and vetting them all would be a mission impossible.

Even those who framed the amendment must by now have realised that fact. However, no one can plausibly argue that drastic sieving of the public service is not seriously required considering that junior civil servants play a major role in lubricating the cogs of runaway corruption.

Past wrongdoing

Another section in the omnibus Bill seeks to empower the High Court to nullify any appointment should anyone petition it so long as enough evidence of past wrongdoing is adduced. At the moment, few individuals would have the tenacity or the resources to convince the High Court that they stand to suffer, personally, if an applicant is appointed to, or continues to occupy, any particular position.

“The High Court may upon application by any person, declare the assumption of office by a state officer to be invalid for want of executing a commitment to the specific leadership and integrity code,” says the amendment.

Freed from jargon, this means that the court may find someone unfit for public office if he or she does not pass the integrity test, and then go ahead to deny the applicant the job. But nothing is said about people who are already in office but whose moral values stink, and nothing about those who have held public office, been barred by the courts from ever doing so again, and now they are back.

Chapter Six of the Constitution prescribes how a public servant ought to behave. In this case, should the amendment pass, the applicants will be required to submit the self-declaration form to the potential employer, and also present a copy to the EACC for verification of the truth.

If the commission finds out, after seven days of hard digging, that the applicant is, in his spare time, a looter, murderer, rustler, land-grabber, smuggler, or an academic-certificate cheat, then it can recommend that the individual be not hired and the finding will be binding on the recruiter.

That, in fact, is the crux of the matter. It is not clear how anyone expects this law to be implemented, and by who, considering that most of the recruitment at the highest levels is influenced by political considerations in which loyalty to the recruiter plays a preponderant role.

Today, the appointing authority, be he the President or a governor, has the final word on who he or she wants to work with. Tomorrow, it will be the same, amendment or no amendment.

What is required is for those pushing for this law to be a lot more realistic, tighten the vetting process by making it more comprehensive, reduce drastically the number of applicants to be vetted with the cut-off point being the management level, and then seek ways to ensure the EACC recommendations are final.

How this thing is likely to be implemented has not been spelt out. Nor have the penalties to be incurred for failure to implement those findings, although, of course, that will give some of the more active civil society organisations fertile grounds to lodge litigation in courts of law.

The second issue is whether, indeed, it is possible for Parliament to pass legislation which will allow the EACC to interrogate legislators’ fidelity to the law.

Suitability for office

Most likely, they will soon be seeking to amend the amendment itself lest it turns out to be like the dog that bit its owner once released. The important section in Chapter Six which mandated any seeker after elective or public office to declare their wealth was weakened by the self-same MPs insisting on secrecy. On what moral grounds then would they legislate on anyone else’s suitability for public office?

The third issue has to do with the hallowed presumption of innocence principle, which is meant to be a shield behind which the innocent may hide to avoid a miscarriage of justice. Unfortunately, it has been frequently abused by people with enough heft to keep a matter in court for years on end, thus defeating the ends of justice.

That is why suspected murderers, thieves and other criminal types have been striding the corridors of power without a care in the world. It is also how many sceptical Kenyans know for sure this amendment is going nowhere. However, it is worth a try anyway.