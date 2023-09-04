‘Mambo ni matatu’: Never must we go back to the dark days of dictatorship

‘Mambo ni matatu: Uhame, nikupeleke jela, usafari mbinguni”. With those remarks, President William Ruto kicked off a firestorm that will not easily go away. His gang of zealous supporters put a positive spin, advancing the narrative that it was indicative of his zero-tolerance approach to the scourge of corruption.

To detractors ranging from civil society to opposition leaders, it was a dangerous threat harking back to the bad old days of jail without trial and assassinations. The two competing narratives on President Ruto’s no-nonsense approach to the shenanigans around the ownership of Mumias Sugar Company are as wide as the gulf between government and opposition.

One can also look from both prisms the President’s warning that sugar baron Jaswant Singh Rai withdraw court cases on Mumias Sugar or face three options: Leave the country, go to jail or depart for heaven.

On the one hand, Yours Truly has always lauded a tough and uncompromising approach to the war on corruption. I have posited on this space and other fora that the only way the graft monster will be slain is when the whole kit and caboodle of white-collar criminals are lined up at Uhuru Park and subjected to a firing squad in full public glare.

Extra-judicial approach

However, never have I suggested an extra-judicial approach to the war against corruption. Never have I imagined, encompassed, contemplated or devised an approach where the judicial system is set aside so that government apparatchik becomes accuser, investigator, prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner.

And that is where President Ruto’s solution is extremely dangerous. It purports to take away the power of courts to hear and determine cases and grants the President imagined power to condemn Kenyans to forced exile, jail or extra-judicial executions.

West Kenya Sugar Chairman Jaswant Singh Rai. Photo credit: File | Nation media Group

President Ruto has stood by his words, and as expected, the sycophants, court jesters and praise singers have backed him to the hilt. What they don’t know is that once a president assumes totalitarian powers, they could be the first victims of a system where the rule of law counts for nothing.

Maybe, the President means well. Anyone in authority should be deeply frustrated by the corruption surrounding the grabbing and crippling of State-owned factories in the western Kenya sugar belt; and inability of an incompetent and probably corrupt judicial system to sort out the mess.

Unorthodox means

However, one does not uphold the law by breaking the law. The President held aloft a Bible and swore to obey, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. The solemn oath of office one year ago did not give the President an option to obey the Constitution only when it suits him; neither the right to trample on the sacred document and assume powers above the Constitution.

More than 20 years have passed since the Kanu kleptocracy was swept away and President Mwai Kibaki assumed office promising an end to the era of roadside policy declarations. President Ruto’s remarks are the clearest example from his recent election campaigns across the country of regression to the bad old ways.

They could be seen as harmless campaign rhetoric, but could also be extremely dangerous insofar as they literally can be interpreted as granting the police and other state agents the James Bond 007 License to Kill. President Ruto campaigned on a promise to end the culture of those in power misusing state security organs to harass and hound political foes, or business rivals. He promised courts that will be independent arbiters and protectors of the rights of all. He promised a police service that will be free from control and direction by those wielding political power.

The flunkies who kneel before him will never tell the King when he is naked, but he must for his own good listen to voices outside his sheltered confines.

If he does, President Ruto must without hesitation withdraw those offending ‘Mambo ni matatu’ words and apologise to all the people of Kenya who believe in the promise of justice, law and order system that protects the all. Mr Rai must be allowed to pursue his claims on Mumias Sugar without threats of exile, jail or murder.