Negotiations the safest solution to Kenya, Somalia maritime impasse

“By far the preferred method of handling disputes among states, including those related to maritime boundaries, is through bilateral negotiations.” These ringing words by Chris Carleton and co-authors in the book Developments in the Technical Determination of Maritime Space underscore the emerging global wisdom that “in contrast to other methods, negotiations may be regarded as a universally accepted means” to resolve maritime impasses (2002: p.43). Reflecting this wisdom, in this context, in a letter dated March 17, 2021, Kenya pulled out of the maritime case with Somalia at The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A negotiated agreement with Tanzania on its current maritime border in 2009, which follows an easterly parallel line of latitude, fuelled a false hope that Nairobi would strike a similar deal with Somalia on their common maritime border in the Indian Ocean.

But in 2014, Mogadishu brought a case before the court seeking to redraw the maritime boundary from the current easterly parallel line of latitude to a diagonal border based on the line of equidistance — claiming an oil-rich 160,000 square kilometres east of the Kenyan coast.

By pulling out of the case, Kenya has nothing to lose but the chains of a seemingly weaponised and potentially biased global court. Kenya’s case for exit is hoisted on six planks.

Maritime boundary

First, as currently constituted, the court has no jurisdiction over Kenya in this case. In 2009, the two neighbours entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to resolve issues around their common maritime boundary through negotiation.

Although Kenya raised preliminary objections in the court based on this cardinal principle of consent, the court dismissed the plea and asserted its jurisdiction over Kenya, thereby violating the long-established principle of international law that jurisdiction over States is based on consent.

Second, the court left Kenya with no other option but to exit it to secure its territorial integrity and sovereignty from the expansionist ploy of “an ungrateful neighbour”. To be sure, Somalia’s territorial claim over Kenya is not a new phenomenon. In the 1960s, Somalia’s campaign to annex parts of northern Kenya and integrate them into a hypothetical “Greater Somalia” triggered the tragic Shifta War (1963-1967), which ended when Mogadishu dropped its territorial claim over Kenya and abandoned pursuit of a “Greater Somalia.’’

Third, as Somalia’s claim over Kenyan territory shifts from land to the sea in the 21st century, its move appears to be taking on a predatory ring. Notably, although Kenya had issued a proclamation on its maritime boundary with Somalia in 1979, Mogadishu never protested it until after 2009. Thus, Kenya feels betrayed by an expansionist regime in Villa Somalia, propelled by commercial interests in oil.

Fourth, the international court has, unwittingly, allowed itself to be weaponised by Somalia and its elite. Tellingly, Somalia only abandoned the mediation process with Kenya in 2009 when its national, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, was appointed a judge at the ICJ on February 6, 2009.

Yusuf, a key expert in the Somalia delegation to the Third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (1975–1980), has over the years wielded immense influence over the court as its vice-president from February 6, 2015, its president until February 6, 2021 and now one of the 14 judges presiding over the case.

Curiously, the court rejected Kenya’s requests that Judge Yusuf recuse himself on the basis of a clear conflict of interest that continues to cast a long shadow over the case and to turn the Kenya-Somalia hearing into a classic Kangaroo court.

Fifth, the court has denied Kenya any opportunity to prepare for the case, giving undue advantage to Somalia’s Western lawyers, well financed by international oil interests. Kenya, which disengaged its erstwhile legal team in September 2019 and only recruited a new one in January 2020, needed time to prepare for the case.

Meetings

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered the team’s ability to hold preparatory meetings. Restricted access to most libraries, archives and other resources as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic has also impeded Kenya’s ability to gather additional evidence in support of its case and to adequately prepare for it.

In contrast, Somalia has been ready for the hearings since September 2019. It is not clear why the court is in such a haste in a case with far-reaching implications for regional and global peace.

Six, even worse, the court, with uncharacteristic casualness, has insisted on hearings via video link. Kenya considers this unconventional way as unsuitable. A hearing by video link is not suitable for the presentation of its case, which is heavily based on demonstratives such as maps. In contrast, Somalia’s case does not rely on demonstratives, which gives it a comparative advantage in a video hearing.

Kenya’s exit from the Court throws up several scenarios. First, with the court set on hearing the case without Kenya, the seemingly obvious scenario is that the court delivers a one-sided verdict that Kenya rejects.

Second, the worst case scenario, and the most unlikely, is a violent clash between the two countries sparked by a divisive verdict by the court.