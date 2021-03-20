Negotiations the safest solution to Kenya, Somalia maritime impasse

Kenya-Somalia maritime border

The Kenya-Somalia maritime border.

Photo credit: Joe Ngari | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

“By far the preferred method of handling disputes among states, including those related to maritime boundaries, is through bilateral negotiations.” These ringing words by Chris Carleton and co-authors in the book Developments in the Technical Determination of Maritime Space underscore the emerging global wisdom that “in contrast to other methods, negotiations may be regarded as a universally accepted means” to resolve maritime impasses (2002: p.43). Reflecting this wisdom, in this context, in a letter dated March 17, 2021, Kenya pulled out of the maritime case with Somalia at The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.