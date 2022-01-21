Ndegwa Commission never gave free rein to public servants’ feeding frenzy 

Jomo Kenyatta

The chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into tbe Public Service Structure and Remuneration, Mr. Duncan Ndegwa, presents the report to President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 1971.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The genesis of old Ndegwa’s notoriety is May, 1971, when he presented to President Jomo Kenyatta the report of a commission of inquiry he had chaired. 
  • In this odious manner, Ndegwa is often criticised for striking a devastating and incurable blow to ethics and integrity in government.

To hear the Kenyan elite’s zealous but no less disingenuous lamentation of our ruinously endemic moral turpitude, one must be forgiven for imagining that one Mzee Duncan Ndegwa espouses a diabolical strain of impunity.

