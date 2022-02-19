National budget is the cake, be present when it is being sliced

It may not be very obvious now despite the ubiquity of social media but in past election years, very aggressive civic education campaigns were conducted alongside the noisier political caravans seducing gullible Kenyans with caps, t-shirts and the cash equivalent of a glass of the local brew or a kilo of sugar in exchange for their vote.

Generously funded by organisations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other donors, local civil society organisations would traverse the country conducting workshops educating people on their civic responsibilities.

Wananchi were advised on their roles as electors/voters, why they should register to vote and why it mattered that they actually came out and voted. These participants too got an odd t-shirt or cap but it was to complement a diet of wholesome messages.

I have seen invitations for people to apply to be election monitors, which is good. But civic education remains critical and a look at the serious bargaining going on over the 2022/2023 budget explains why any civic education training could be incomplete without a module on the budget and the national budgeting process.

The national budget is one of the most critical issues in governance, which is why high premium is placed on its preparation and implementation process. This is to ensure that all entities – citizens and their governance institutions – have a say because that is the process that literally carves out and distributes the “national cake”.

Discerning citizens could see, for instance, that there is a significant tussle between the House Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) and the National Treasury, which put together the Budget Policy Statement. The latter, keen to finance Agenda Four projects that are critical to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy, and other initiatives like the 2022 election and a significantly enhanced vote to Parliament, want MPs to approve an ambitions Sh3.33 trillion budget.

Public participation

Since this could potentially breach the national borrowing limit of Sh9 trillion set in 2018, the BAC is pushing back and demanding that the budget estimates be slashed by more than Sh400 billion. The committee wants Treasury to review government expenditure downwards but, for obvious reasons, has not proposed a cut in the Sh370 billion allocated to counties. In fact the budget proposal is to pump this up to Sh495 billion. The effect of this has been to force the National Assembly to shelve debate on the Budget Policy Statement that was start on Tuesday to allow for consultations.

Further interest has been generated by the signal from MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto that they will be looking for reallocations from some vote heads within the Office of the President and the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination to sectors that support small and micro enterprises. This team, clearly assuming that they will win the presidential election in August this year, are keen to ring-fence the Sh50 billion that Dr Ruto has promised to provide as credit to SMEs.

The point I am making is that wananchi must be keen to influence how the bull is slaughtered, shed their apathy and start attending or responding to requests for public participation in public initiatives. The need for public participation is required by our Constitution to check the temptation for leaders to propose and implement projects that are not a priority and whose costing has not been scrutinised. Regrettably, not many wananchi do so, yet they are quick to complain when things do not go right.

The other reason for wananchi to be aware of the budget process is to arm them against the nonsense from aspirants (new and those seeking re-election) that they “will bring” development by building roads, schools, hospitals, etc. The public would know that no project will be funded if it has not been expressly budgeted for. If it is a new project that becomes necessary after the Budget has been passed by Parliament, the process of reallocation is also explicit.

So next time they spew lies about initiating this or the other project, ask them to show you where in the Budget the projects are provided for. If (s)he cannot, then you know you are dealing with a liar. An effective representative is one that understands the budgeting process really well.

They must know how to navigate the horse-trading that attends this process. And horse-trading is exactly why the National Treasury has postponed debate on the Budget Statement – all the ducks must be lined up or the ship won’t sail.