Naomi Campbell will not solve festering problems in tourism

The appointment of supermodel Naomi Campbell as Kenya's international tourism ambassador ruffled some feathers, as Kenyans debated whether she was the best choice for the position. Some would have preferred Lupita Nyong’o while others aren't comfortable with her past.

But the tourism sector in Kenya has a lot of underlying problems that will not be solved by whoever gets the honour of selling the country out there. And the first of those problems is Kenyans themselves.

A country's tourist attraction sites are not the only a determinant of a thriving tourism sector. If that were true, the Democratic Republic of Congo would be a leading tourist destination in Africa.

We need to look back to our heyday, when tourists described Kenyans as peaceful, welcoming and generous. It is hard to be peaceful when the country is always in a political campaign mode.

This has made tourists stay away during elections periods. If the government is serious about reviving tourism, managing Kenya better would be a good start.

Colonial times

The other problem that has been with us even during colonial times is the exclusionary nature of tourism in Kenya by race. And this starts right from the game parks and conservancies, which are rarely in the good books of the local communities, to beaches that have been privatised, warding off the locals.

On marketing, Rwanda and Tanzania seem to be doing something right, as their tourism numbers have been rising each year. Maybe we could borrow a leaf from them.

And given that Kenyans are some of Africa’s leading social media users, marketing wouldn't be too hard if Magical Kenya collaborates with Kenyans online. Tourism can't thrive using shortcuts.

It is time that the sector was analysed, problems solved and long-term plans made and implemented with Kenyans on board.

