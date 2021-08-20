Nangulu: Youthful derision is driving low Covid-19 vaccine uptake 

In the words of a colleague on vaccine hesitancy and efficacy, “maybe the vaccinated might have a better death than the unvaccinated ones.” 

By  Moses Nangulu

Lecturer

Kisii University

  • These students told me that they found wearing face masks bothersome and social and physical distancing an inconvenience, yet they are the likely super-spreaders, as studies have shown.
  • It is a generation that is blissfully ignorant.

I had a frank discussion with my second-year students about the Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Kenya. Out of 50 students, only five opened up about their experiences with Covid-19.

