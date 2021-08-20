Nangulu: Youthful derision is driving low Covid-19 vaccine uptake 

I had a frank discussion with my second-year students about the Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Kenya. Out of 50 students, only five opened up about their experiences with Covid-19.

Their family members, either close or extended, friends and anyone in their social circles had contracted, recovered or succumbed to the disease.

For the rest, their only experience is through media, especially social media platforms. None of them has been vaccinated or fallen ill due to Covid-19 in the entire university.

These students told me that they found wearing face masks bothersome and social and physical distancing an inconvenience, yet they are the likely super-spreaders, as studies have shown. It is a generation that is blissfully ignorant.

One or two will listen to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in Kenya by sheer chance if only the Brenda-Brian memes are trending.

The sick online humour that ensued on the Brenda-Brian recovery and discharges from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation ward did not make matters any better among the Kenyan university students’ perception of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic among the Kenyan youth and Kenya in general.

Youthful population

Nonetheless, the majority of Kenya's youthful population boast higher immunity levels because of their youthfulness. Unlike Europe's ageing population, Africa constitutes the youngest population but with low life expectancy. Kenya is the seventh most populous country, with a population of about 53 million people. From the 2019 Census, we are a youthful country teeming with a youthful rural population of 35.7 million Kenyans (75.1 per cent) below 35 years, of which 32.73 million (68.9per cent) live in rural areas.

Kenya's rural population is relatively homogenous in their respective cultural inclinations and highly cynical and averse to medical messaging that threatens masculinity and femininity. Would such a vast segment of our population readily accept the Covid-19 vaccine? A paltry three per cent is 65 years and above while 4per cent is those in the 55-64 age category.





A risk factor

Most academic staff in Kenyan universities are over 35. To the academic staff, the student community is indeed a risk factor. Imagine you have five courses to teach, notwithstanding the aversion students hold towards social and physical distancing. Furthermore, unlike boarding schools, these students commute from different residences in and around Kenyan urban areas.

The multiplier effect of infection and transmission of Covid-19 in the event of an asymptomatic patient among the university community is unimaginable.





With this in mind, I took the jab. As did most of my colleagues at the university. On the first day, I experienced slight fatigue and a headache. On day two, I had a slight fever.

That was all for me as far as side effects go. Unlike most of my students, I know many people who have had Covid-19 and have recovered, but some have succumbed to it.

The emotional, physical and financial strain is excruciating.

The worst is stigma, though. Back at home in Bungoma County, a friend was taken ill due to Covid-19 though she already had the first jab. An ambulance went for her with its blaring sirens at night. This roused the whole village. She went into the intensive care unit and pulled through. On returning home, she found a zoo. From inside the house, she could see villagers stopping and gesturing towards the house. They would pretend to mind their business and walk on when she stepped out—typical rural Kenya.





As for the unexplained side effects of the vaccine in three years, it is a medical deep-end. There is no data available. This is how I think of it: There's no existing data either on the impact of consuming vegetables and nduma grown using sewage water, GMO chicken and beef and their products, bootlegged liquor, over the counter viagra, beauty products, especially skin lightening ones etc. This does not stop anyone.

In the words of a colleague on vaccine hesitancy and efficacy, “maybe the vaccinated might have a better death than the unvaccinated ones.”



























