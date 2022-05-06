Mutinous betrayal and the myth that President can’t fire Ruto

Though those that are betray’d

Do feel the treason sharply,

Yet the traitor stands in

Worse the cause.

William Shakespeare

Those in Jerusalem know that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for reasons unbeknown, entirely fell out towards the end of their first term. The President had planned to drop him for the second term, but he prevaricated. This failure to drop Ruto for the second term was a strategic mistake. In the fullness of time, History remembers leaders who carry out their intentions even if the heavens fall.

Kenyans have the mistaken universal belief that we elect both the President and the Deputy President. This is a legal myth. Our laws provide for the election of the president, governor, senator, member of National Assembly, woman representative and ward rep only. We carry out six elections only. Just because the electoral agency inserts the name of a DP nominee below the presidential candidate’s name on the ballot paper doesn’t change the law.

A deputy president assumes office when he takes the oath of office. The DP’s oath binds him to be faithful and loyal to the president and to defer to the instructions of the president.

Refuse to delegate

The Constitution states that the president is the Head of State and Government. As the CEO of the nation, the president acts directly or through delegated power to the deputy, Cabinet and other state officers. Nothing stops the President from refusing to delegate executive power to anyone.

Once a president has lost trust in his deputy or a member of the Cabinet or any other state officer, he can't be chained by alleged constitutional provisions. Even our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ told us that we can't be slaves to the commandments of God. Jesus implored us that the Son of Man is the Lord of the Sabbath. England gave the world the common law that is underpinned in the rule of law and protection of constitutional rights. But England, also, had a legal solution to deal with those who betrayed the King. The Bill of Attainder took away the rights of those disloyal to the King and were condemned without trial.

Legendary and iconic star

Thomas Cromwell, a leading Catholic intellectual, was Lord Chancellor to King Henry VIII. When the King decided to divorce Queen Catherine of Aragon to marry Anne Boleyn, the Pope refused to give annulment and Cromwell supported the Pope. The King had Cromwell executed. The King later executed both Queen Catherine and Anne, whom he had married. Thomas More, who became Lord Chancellor, advised the King to marry Anne of Cleves. More convinced him that Anne of Cleaves was beautiful based on flattering portraits he received of her. When the King met Anne, he found her ugly and had More hanged, drawn and quartered!

Once Henry VIII made up his mind, nothing stood in his way. History records Henry VIII as the greatest King that ever sat on the Royal Throne of England. England became a great empire and civilisation, thanks to the political, religious and economic reforms of the King.

When Fidel Castro overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista of Cuba in 1959, his closest allies were Ernesto Che Guevara and General Arnaldo Ochoa. Once they took power, Guevara and Ochoa stood out with their charisma and popular support. Castro couldn’t allow sharing of power. He made Guevara leave the country. Guevara was killed in Bolivia. Ochoa was alter charged with drug trafficking and executed. Banishing Guevara and Ochoa from power didn’t dim the legendary and iconic star of Castro.

Against all military advice, UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sent UK Navy all the way to Argentina and destroyed the navy and army of that country over the dry Falkland Islands. The Islands are rugged terrain. Her victory cemented her status as the greatest Prime Minister of Britain bar Winston Churchill.

King Henry VIII, Fidel Castro and Margaret Thatcher are but three examples of what makes leaders great. None doubted their own abilities and authority. King Henry VIII defied the powerful Roman Catholic Church, Fidel Castro ignored the worship the people of Cuba had on Guevara and Ochoa and Margaret Thatcher ignored the military establishment. The three triumphed over their opponents and their names are written in the firmaments.

Rebellion against the President

Uhuru allowed Ruto to literally run riot in his government. Everyone knows that Ruto used his loyal brigand of MPs to directly defy the President.

Ruto proceeded to camp in Mt Kenya in open defiance and successfully fomented rebellion against the President. This was treason by any definition of the law. Ruto, with personal knowledge of how the President operates and with allies deep in State House, stretched the boundaries of open defiance.

A King or president derives his power and legitimacy both from the law and from personal charisma. Charisma is inborn or cultivated. Charisma overrides the law when one needs the support of his people. Transformative leaders like Lee Kew Yuan, Meles Zenawi, Paul Kagame, Thomas Sankara et al, succeeded on account of their charisma. Charisma is conjoined with mystery of the office. Ruto slowly but surely chipped away the charisma and mystery of the Office of the President.

Uhuru has less than two months to move against Ruto after which it will be too late. To avoid political upheaval, the President can, by executive order, strip Ruto of all executive power, benefits and privileges and leave him with an empty title of DP. That would take away the hierarchy in state protocol and leave him an emperor with no empire. There are many members of the former Royal Houses of Europe who, despite having royal titles, no longer have territory and thus are no longer invited to Royal Banquets.

If Uhuru doesn’t act now and decisively, Ruto will be the one that ran away with the crown and History will remember Ruto as the Prince that overthrew the King.

As William Shakespeare says:

For Brutus, as you know,

Was Caesar’s angel:

Judge, O you gods, how

Dearly Caesar loved him!

This was the unkindest

Cut of all.