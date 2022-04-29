Musings on power and the makings of great presidents

Friends... countrymen, lend me your ears;

I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones..

Mark Antony,

Julius Caesar, William Shakespeare

Today, President Mwai Kibaki, a graduate of History and Economics, is being laid to rest in Othaya, Nyeri County. Since his death on April 21, many have praised him as our greatest President.

A few others have demurred. Public leadership opens one’s life to extra scrutiny.

Being President allows all and sundry to engage in public examination of your private and public life. One can't join public service and demand privacy. Privacy ends at the door of public service.

Kenya has had only four presidents: Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

The United States has had 46 presidents and with the longevity, has been able to develop criteria for what makes a president great. Maybe it is advisable to learn how the US arrives at their great presidents and its import to our situation.

Defining what makes a great president in the US has been left to presidential historians and psychologists.

And the thread through them is the passage of time.

With time, emotions of the moment are tempered, and current thinkers are able to have a sweeping view of history without bias.

America’s greatest

It is why Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D Roosevelt, who died over 70 years ago, are ranked as America’s greatest presidents interchangeably.

What made them great?

George Washington rose to the presidency after the devastating war of independence from England.

Washington had the onerous task of building a republic from a monarchy.

He laid the foundation stone of republicanism that has stood the test of time.

Abraham Lincoln came to office after a journey of hardship and self-teaching.

His election coincided with the advent of the civil war between the Southern Confederates and the Northerners Unionists.

Brother was pitted against brother. Families were split. Yet Lincoln, who wasn’t a believer, found guidance in the Bible, John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress and the works of William Shakespeare.

Lincoln saved the Union. In the soil of tragedy, he laid the seeds of hope for the Union.

His cabinet was composed of his political rivals who shared in the vison of a union.

Franklin D Roosevelt became president amid the embers of World War II.

Personal tragedies

The US went into its greatest depression. Unemployment was at its highest. Personal tragedies spawned by unemployment and poverty drove many to depression and suicide.

It was a bleak period in American history.

Yet FDR rose above the grim situation and fixed America in the new deal.

His reforms in the banking, labour and emergency relief are still in place today.

Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D Roosevelt became great because they weren’t overwhelmed by the historical situations they found themselves in.

They didn’t blame others for the wounds of war and the economic depression but instead took leadership and turned around America.

In ground-breaking studies, psychology professors Steven J Rubensen, Thomas Faschingbauer and Deniz S Ones in their article, ‘Personality Traits of US Presidents’, said that great presidents are stubborn, disagreeable and extraverted.

These traits allow presidents to achieve their visions.

Such visions are grand and clear and can only be achieved with a stubborn sense of purpose.

A president that wavers like a desert reed can never be great.

Writings on great presidents also point out how a great leader responds to legacy issues, both bad or good.

When Mwai Kibaki became President in 2003, many wanted to erase the history of President Daniel arap Moi.

For a few years, many in his government refused to focus on solving the problems of the day and instead engaged in rear-view vision and blaming Moi. Kibaki moved ahead. He left his lieutenants engaging in archaeology whilst he focused on fixing the country.

Leaders who dwell on revanchism never succeed. It is why Nelson Mandela avoided expropriation of white property.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is another trait of great presidents. They suffer no fools or cowardice. They allow all manner of advice, bad and good, negative and positive.

And they work with their perceived enemies. Such leaders go across the aisle of pigeon-hole politics and build alliances within and across ideological and tribal lines.

Weak leaders can't build multi-ethnic or non-ideological lines.

Such leaders that lack self-confidence end up living in bubbles of court jesters and failed leaders are made of them.

As we lay Mwai Kibaki to rest today, we leave it to our historians and psychologists to develop our own metrics of how we will grade our presidents.

No two presidents can be the same, yet each can be great. What thence is greatness? Is it clarity of vision? Emotional intelligence? Moral integrity? Nation builder? Grand vision? Sacrifice of self for nation? Frugality? Let them set standards by which all who will occupy State House would want to emulate or surpass.

The presidential bar must always be raised. Kibaki showed the way.

Will others follow? Will history judge right?