Murkomen, Chirchir should take firm and decisive action

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen has, rightfully, earned a bagful of plaudits for immediate and firm action in the wake of the national power blackout last Friday. When it emerged that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport had been plunged into total darkness, he swiftly issued a public apology on social media.

The following morning, he went to the JKIA, and forced out Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Alex Gitari and Project and Engineering Services General Manager Fred Odawo ‘by mutual consent’. Another casualty was Airport Manager Abel Gogo, who was transferred to the Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Cabinet Secretaries and other senior people in Kenya simply do not apologise or acknowledge mistakes. To that extent what Mr Murkomen did was unprecedented and rightly deserving of the plaudits. Yet, that by itself is a reflection of a national rot for what he did should be the norm rather than the exception. In jurisdictions where public accountability is ingrained, what Murkomen did would actually amount to nothing for it would amount to shifting blame rather than taking responsibility. In some of those countries, the Cabinet Secretary would not merely fire junior officers, but take the fall himself within an immediate letter of resignation.

But this is Kenya, so let us be grateful and accept Murkomen’s action as an almost revolutionary display of public accountability. Still a few things stand out, and some are very disturbing. One is that the CS, for obvious reason, acted only within his area of responsibility, the Transport ministry.

But what of his Ministry of Energy colleague? From the CS directly responsible for the power sector, Davis Chirchir, the only thing we heard were the same old excuses and long-winded explanations which suggested that the national power outage was a small ‘passing cloud’ of no consequence. Far from taking responsibility, Mr Chirchir seemed to suggest that what happened was quite normal and nothing to fret about.

Massive crime scene

From the Kenya Power and Lighting Company and other players in the energy production, distribution and transmission sector, we saw useless explanations, blame games and finger-pointing. Put simply, Mr Chirchir did not offer any confidence that he took the matter seriously, and that there would be firm and decisive action to ensure there is no repeat. No apology, not the slightest sign of contrition and no assurance that criminal dereliction of duty would no longer be tolerated.

We have been reminded that the entire energy sector is a massive crime scene populated by incompetents appointed through political connections, and propensity to cut deals. We have a long and sordid history of Energy Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries, as well as chairmen, board members and chief executives of state-owned power utility corporations who have always had direct and personal beneficial interest in private power producing companies, as well procurement of transformers, electricity poles, fuel oil, cabling, meters, switches, spare parts and everything else. Conflict of interest is directly responsible for in-built inefficiencies in the power sector, so that blackouts are no longer news; and will remain regular occurrences as long as those responsible see them as normal.

President William Ruto was elected on the promise to dismantle the ‘deep state’ cartels that had made government their personal piggy bank. It is, however, clear, as proven by the energy sector mafia, that was only about replacing one set of racketeers for another. And that is why we will continue to suffer expensive and irregular power supply.

Meanwhile, back to Mr Murkomen, there are still some questions despite his admirable action. One is in transferring the JKIA manager to Mombasa, as if the coastal airport deserves to be led by one who had failed in his job. Another big question is why the axe only fell on managers, but spared the KAA board, which is chaired by a former Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany. As long as it did not detect or take action on management failures at KAA and JKIA, the Board must also be held is culpable. Either it is incompetent and clueless, or composed of untouchables.

Mr Murkomen, in his statement, conceded that “KAA has faced a series of mishaps occasioned by management challenges and political interference that has resulted into a demoralised and disorganised workforce”.