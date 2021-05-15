Murder in the name of love

Domestic violence

Economic, political, and social powerlessness by women is the basis of domestic violence, marital rape, and often murder, or severe beatings.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Marriage, though it’s the basic unit of society, is often a very cruel institution to women. 
  • Senior public figures, including ODM’s Raila Odinga, have spoken up against intimate-partner killings.

Those of us who’ve been married in the Christian Church have uttered the words “till death do us part”. More on this later. Suffice it to note there appears to be an epidemic of murder and wanton killing of one spouse, or lover, by another. I say “appears” because there aren’t reliable statistics in Kenya on these macabre slaughters. In the past, partner-killings have only been the concern of civil society organisations like the Kenya Human Rights Commission, or Fida, the women’s rights group. Now senior public figures, including ODM’s Raila Odinga, have spoken up against intimate-partner killings. What is going on? Let me take you into the mind of the killer and our culpable society.

