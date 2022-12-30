Mulot Hustlers deserve state recognition for creating jobs

Dear Mr President.

We will not ask if you had a wonderful Christmas because you’ve been smiling since the holidays began, a tell-tale sign that Christ was born in your heart even though you aren’t a manger.

We, The Association of Hustlers in Kenya, have been forced to cut short our merrymaking to address you on an urgent matter that requires your immediate attention since you told us during the campaigns that you’re one of us.

Mr President, five days ago, hustlers in Kenya have been surprised at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) taking to social media to expose the identities of our members in Mulot, allegedly for entering people’s mobile money wallets and arranging the money in their for safekeeping.

Mr President, when hustlers went to the polls more than four months ago, we were motivated by your personal story of struggle; from selling chicken by the roadside to making it as the President of the Republic of Kenya. Your story was even made enticing when you chose a political slogan that recognised that “Every Hustle Matters”.

That’s when we knew you were a man after our own votes. You promised no hustler was going to be harassed by the DCI in your government, and now that you’ve decided to remain silent as our Mulot brothers are being harassed by your DCI, we now know that you’re no longer with us, and that makes us sad.

Mr President, if you wanted hustlers to only perform white-collar jobs and leave those other hustles to those who don’t believe in God, why did you then refuse to appoint us to your Cabinet?

When you appointed your Cabinet and they told us how many billions they’re worth, we could’ve taken to the streets to call you a liar for reneging on your promise to appoint only hustlers to your government; but we didn’t, and that should show you how much we still love you.

Mr President, you’ve reminded us you were elected by God and we have no reason to doubt you, but hustlers have only one request: could you kindly be frank and tell us if the promises you made to us will also be implemented by God because we need to know whom to blame in six months’ time, which is going to be historic.

God-given talents

Mr President, this letter is to remind you that hustlers in Kenya take your word seriously and that’s why we have decided to stand with our brothers in Mulot, whose only crime is to use their God-given talents to help your government create jobs for hustlers.

We would also want to know whether your government has since criminalised the use of modern technology to make money and whether you revised the policy on boda boda to include arresting those carrying passengers who put riders on a retainer in appreciation of excellent service.

Mr President, we know you’re a busy man, that’s why we’ve chosen to remind you that your Director of Public Prosecutions is currently relieving all hustlers from previous criminal charges despite no new evidence produced to justify being born again. We want the government to tell us what crime we have committed not to be treated like your hustlers in the Cabinet.

At a time the government has a Paybill number for Kenyans facing hunger and starvation, hustlers would have thought that our Mulot brothers would’ve been invited to State House among Kenyan heroes, in appreciation of their services to the economy and keeping Mulot village households from going hungry.