Muhoozi’s tirade of tweets a wake-up call

Earlier this week, Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, unleashed a tirade of weird tweets directed at Kenyans.

In his creepy tweets, the general implied that his army would overrun Nairobi in days.

Denouncing his son's tweet, the Ugandan president issued a statement to forestall a diplomatic falling-out between the two countries.

According to Museveni, Uganda has no intention of interfering with Kenya's affairs, and there are regional forums to manage inter-country disputes if any arise.

The Twitter debacle underlines the concerns of digital diplomacy in an era of ubiquitous social media.

While it is unclear what provoked General Kainerugaba’s eye-popping posts, his actions are a wake-up call.

To guard against such asinine posts, countries need to establish guidelines and codes of conduct for staff use of social media.

A growing number of national, regional and international leaders use Twitter as their platform of choice.

It serves as a means of diplomatic communication between countries and fosters diplomatic relations.

Some leaders also use it to communicate policy decisions and other matters concerning the public.

It is also a fertile ground for sowing seeds of discord. Whether posted by government officials or uniformed officers, tweets can have far-reaching consequences.

There is no doubt that they can cause confusion, shape public narratives, upend diplomatic etiquette and escalate tensions between countries.

Unlike ordinary citizens, titled leaders' views and opinions are likely to be interpreted as sanctioned by their countries.

The posts by Gen Kainerugaba are part of a growing trend of invectives from senior government officials and leaders worldwide.

For example, in 2017, then US President Donald Trump tweeted exasperating messages aimed at North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Taunting messages

The two leaders traded taunting messages about their nuclear arsenals and whether they were ready to strike.

Before the tempers cooled off, the tiff between the two almost escalated to a nuclear altercation, a situation that would have grave results.

In contrast to traditional bureaucratic, diplomacy-laced communication, where tone, tenor and cadence are vetted before posting, tweets can sometimes be impulsive and thoughtless.

They can lead to tensions between nations, a dent that would take years and effort to repair.

Moreover, once content is posted on the Internet, it has eternal life even if the author decides to remove it later. It is like the proverbial spilt water that cannot be recollected.

While the Internet and its attendant social media have been used for good, they can also be used to defame, divide and confuse.

The gravity of such posts is proportional to the rank or stature of the author and could cause friction.

Digital diplomacy, devoid of age-old bureaucratic practices, should be appreciated and embraced by all.

The newfound freedom to share information, however, comes with immense responsibilities, especially for titled leaders.