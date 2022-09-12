Mr President, hit the road running; Kenya waits

Dear President William Samoei Ruto. First of all, I extend my congratulations on taking your place as Kenya’s fifth President. This is no mean achievement. You worked hard and smart for your victory and thoroughly deserve it.

Mr President, you now have the mandate not just of the seven million or so Kenyans who voted for you but also of another almost similar number who voted for your rivals and, indeed, of the entire 50 million population.

In short, you are President of the Republic of Kenya. You are not president of your Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition, or United Democratic Alliance party. You are not the president only of your clan or regional grouping, your Christian brethren or the fellows who identify themselves as ‘hustlers’. You are not president of the praise singers, hangers-on and sycophants who surround you.

Forgive my impudence but, considering you a friend and having observed your growth in politics while you were still wet behind the ears, I can take the liberty to address you frankly and honestly.

Ordinarily, before starting to judge any new president, we allow him a 100-day honeymoon. This is the grace period to set up an administration, put in place the mechanisms for delivery, learn the nuts and bolts of government and find out where the executive washrooms are.

Honeymoon period

In your case, the honeymoon period will be drastically reduced since you are not exactly a newcomer to the presidency. You have been Deputy President for two terms and need no primer on basics of the government machinery.

Despite the fact that you had, in the past few years, been frozen out by President Uhuru Kenyatta, your ascension to State House does not represent revolutionary change but continuity of what the Jubilee Party administration started.

So, as you went around the campaign trail taking credit for the roads, electricity connections and many of the other good things Jubilee delivered on, you also must bear a share of blame for some very evident failures.

That is a monkey on your back you cannot shake off as you settle in at State House.

You will make good on those failures not by blame games and finger-pointing but working extra hard to deliver your own lofty agenda. Here, I would urge you to focus on the ones aimed at growing the economy and ensuring justice and equity and drop the purely political promises based on lies or vendetta.

Overflowing in-tray

Mr President, you will find an overflowing in-tray as you settle in on the presidential desk. The economy isn’t doing too good, and the sobering reality is that you will not find surplus cash to throw the way of myriad interests expecting instant payback.

You must manage the expectations of supporters, who have to appreciate that you have no power to lower international oil prices, end the Russia-Ukraine war or unilaterally cancel our public debt.

Neither can you set the prices of maize flour, milk, fertiliser, sugar, bread and other goods and commodities by executive orders or roadside decrees.

The first thing you will find is that President Kenyatta has handed you a poisoned chalice in petrol and maize flour subsidies. That will be your headache, not his.

You may also find yourself struggling to differentiate yourself from the Uhuru regime. From where I sit, you did not even wait to formally assume office before adopting some of the bad habits of the Jubilee government.

One is in the petty, venal score-settling targeted at independent bodies and institutions that many in your retinue would want to punish or control.

Jubilee administration

The Jubilee administration, which you faithfully served, wasted inordinate time and energy trying to tame or control the media, civil society, independent commissions and other groupings that did not toe the straight and narrow path. We are seeing exactly the same traits in memos purporting to bar county governments and state institutions from placing advertisements in independent media houses.

If this were genuinely a measure aimed at encouraging fiscal responsibility, it would be perfectly in order, but it clearly follows telegraphed threats by short-sighted fellows in your entourage to hit the independent media where it hurts the most.

Another example is barring Kenyan TV stations from filming your inauguration, effectively giving broadcast rights for a national event to a foreign private entity in a manner that may reek of profiteering, in breach of public procurement laws.