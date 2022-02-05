MPs must stop mischief and let Kenya’s forests be

The Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate would do well to not only carefully consider the petitions forwarded to them opposing the planned amendment of the forest law that defines how a petition to alter or revoke the boundaries of a public forest can be lodged but they stop that dangerous mischief from proceeding beyond the introduction stage.

Whatever the intentions of the National Assembly’s Procedure and House Rules Committee that wants MPs to repeal Section 34 of the Forest Act, the motivation is really ill-inspired.

Trying to remove the mandatory requirement that all petitions seeking alterations or revocations of forest boundaries must be channelled through the Kenya Forest Service for their input is a violation of Kenya’s stated intentions to protect its threatened forest cover and its international commitments to promote management practices that protect the environment.

The notice was signed by Mr Moses Cheboi, the MP for Kuresoi.

He might not be the main driver behind the unacceptable move but as the deputy chairman of the committee, what the learned lawmaker should be doing is to proactively influence the introduction of even firmer laws to make it much harder for anyone to encroach on forest cover.

After all, Kuresoi, like most other parts of the country, has been losing forest cover to human encroachment.

Loss of protected forests

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and organisations like the East Africa Wildlife Society, Rhino Ark and Conservation Alliance of Kenya have been quick to oppose the planned Forest Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The minister and environmental conservationists warn that Kenya is set to lose more than half of its protected forest should the proposed amendments sail through.

The Kenya Forest Service, which manages 6.4 million acres of forests and helps counties manage another 4.2 million acres, has played a central role in protecting forests that now cover only about seven per cent of the country’s land mass.

This is considerably below the internationally required minimum 10 per cent. Kenya’s plan, under the ambitious undertaking launched in 2019, was to plant 1.8 billion more trees by this year – 2022.

That has not been achieved, partly because of challenges around reclaiming land that was originally forest cover but which, often with the connivance and active encouragement of politicians, has been illegally grabbed. The emotions that surround plans to reclaim the whole of the Mau Forest cover is illustrative of this dilemma.

Passing the amendment will make a bad situation worse. The country relies a lot on support from international organisations and donor countries to prosecute its environmental conservation agenda. Those organisations are encouraged by local commitment – legal and resources – to walk the talk on conservation and protection of the climate. Our lawmakers know this.

The same lawmakers are also aware of other international conventions that the country has committed to like the Climate Change Convention, Desertification Convention and the Convention on Trade in Endangered Species. Kenya has signed the United Nations Decade of Forest Degradation that requires countries to halt and reverse current deforestation by 2030. The country, therefore, does not exist in a bubble that privileges it to introduce such irrational amendments.

The chairman of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kareke Mbiuki, cannot be taken seriously when he urges Kenyans not to read sinister motives in the amendments. Surely, how can they not? Our parliamentarians are not known for honesty and altruistic tendencies.

They generally will only act in the public interest when the issues generate huge countervailing interest. The current Forest Act, it may be recalled, was drafted in response to outcry over arbitrary excisions that led to wanton destruction of forests in the 1990s and early 2000s. This is why any proposed public forest boundary alteration or excision must be first sanctioned by the Kenya Forest Service before submission to the National Assembly for endorsement.

Settle the ‘landless’

This requirement must remain in place not least because several MPs and governors have been agitating to have boundaries for protected forests altered in order to settle the “landless”. Some of the forests targeted include portions of the Mau Complex, Ngong Road, Kamiti, Kiambu, Ngong Hills and Mount Elgon. The Embobut forest, Marmanet, Turbo, Bahati, and Chepalungu, Arabel forest in Mochongoi and Nyangweta forest in Kisii are others that have been targeted.

Kenya needs more, not less forest cover. Leading presidential candidates and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta must whip their MPs to do the right thing. Let the Forest Act be.



