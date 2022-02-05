MPs must stop mischief and let Kenya’s forests be

Mt Kenya forest

A section of Mt Kenya forest in Nyeri County. The National Assembly’s Procedure and House Rules Committee that wants MPs to repeal Section 34 of the Forest Act.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

The Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate would do well to not only carefully consider the petitions forwarded to them opposing the planned amendment of the forest law that defines how a petition to alter or revoke the boundaries of a public forest can be lodged but they stop that dangerous mischief from proceeding beyond the introduction stage.

