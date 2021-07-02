MPs are not paid to yawn, warm seats and clog traffic

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • It wasn’t clear why MPs would exercise their legal right to remain silent when not under arrest.
  • Those interviewed told the media that speaking English has never won anyone a Nobel.


A report came through this week that some 34 MPs haven’t spoken in Parliament since they were elected four years ago. The report found out the MPs in question only exercise their jaw muscles while yawning, and it isn’t because they signed a deal with chewing gum companies to keep their mouths fresher for longer.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: William Ruto, the fifth president

  2. Gitau Warigi: Novel doctrine to determine BBI appeal case

  3. Tom Mshindi: Cost-cutting and taxation will not revive economy

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Equality and environment: Lessons from Prof Maathai

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Hope as countries in the Horn hold democratic polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.