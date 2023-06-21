Moses Kuria: The media should band together more often

The media’s battle with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has been going on for days now, and if I’m being honest, it’s been quite entertaining.

The media is saying what everyone else has been thinking about the CS – those who have been listening, anyway. He’s always been a loose cannon, more like he waits for about every other two business days before saying something inflammatory.

And he’s an equal opportunity attacker – it’s just that this time he trained his guns on the media. But the media has its own platforms to retaliate and fight back.

From Nation Media Group’s NTV to Ramogi TV, to the various unions and media coalitions, everyone is turning on this guy. If it was another situation, it would actually be beautiful to see how united the industry can be. It would be even sweeter if we could always be this united.

You see, the irony is apparent. What the media is saying is right – media freedom is essential in a country that holds itself up as the bastion of free speech in Eastern Africa, the masthead of intellectual media discourse and training, et cetera. Muzzling the media – especially with threats, which our government seems to be very fond of – does not bode well for those who speak truth to power, in any way at all.

And yet, the very same media has chosen to conveniently ignore when Moses Kuria treads on someone else’s toes – toes that aren’t there’s. Though there has been a good deal of great reporting around scandals from the top down and such, it would appear that the media will only band together when the victim is, well, them.

Where is the outrage when Moses Kuria is spewing vitriol on everyone else? Why give this man a platform on a television show, when you know what he’s going to say? Where is this banding together when his insults transcend the media – as they often do – and are a direct spit in the face to the people of Kenya?

Like the time when he said that Kenya should bomb Sudan – which, obviously would lead to instability in the region, destabilize the Kenyan economy, and lead to internal and external threats. Or the time Moses Kuria said he accepted money ($1,000 US) to back the appointment of a majority leader. This is the guy we are allowing to continue leadership?

As always, power is in the hands of the people. And the people we elect are reflective of us.

Maybe we, as Kenyans, want the unbridled chaos that is Moses Kuria – we say he ‘speaks his mind’ instead of saying he is clearly unfit for office.

We like that he doesn’t back down, instead of acknowledging the sheer rudeness and arrogance of a man who represents exactly what Kenya is hurtling towards becoming. So yes, yay for media and its freedoms. But there is so much more to be done, and not only when it is coming for us as media. You know the poem, you can replace it with your tribe, your profession, your neighbourhood, your gender… in Kenya, all of it applies.

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.