More violence not the answer to school chaos

There has been a raging conversation about using corporal punishment in schools as part of disciplinary measures, in an attempt to ‘instil’ respect and obedience in learners.

This comes as a strategic response to increased reports of aggression noted in students – protests, destruction of institutional property and direct attacks on school staff.

There have been repeated investigations into cases of school unrest, particularly of fires. A significant factor behind many fires (beyond the many flammable hazards in schools), is stressed, angry and frustrated students.

It would be wise to explore how to engage better with students, not just as passive recipients of pre-packaged educational contexts they clearly dislike, but as active participants in a dynamic educational experience.

This is especially because of the radical generational changes in attitudes around these matters. The days are long gone when young Kenyans would be forced to accept outcomes they disliked in silence, and a huge part of this is rooted in the implementation of the 2010 Constitution and wider awareness about rights and responsibilities.

Non-violent disciplining

Whatever students are frustrated by – from food, workloads and welfare to exposure to violence and abuse while learning – must be taken seriously.

How is it that there has never been, since independence, a single call for a national exploration into the topic of non-violent disciplining of minors?

The Kenya 2019 census shows there are more than 18.5 million Kenyans aged between 0 and 14 years, with 11.6 million Kenyans aged between 10 and 19 in schools.

It is obvious that such a study, and the policies it could give rise to, would be useful not only to the education sector, but to the social welfare of Kenyans, as these thoughts would also inform how children should be engaged by their families at home.

It would be useful on the whole of the African continent. There is plenty of local knowledge in multiple fields related to student and teacher welfare, with a particular focus on psychology and counselling, education, anthropology, sociology and more.

Instilling discipline

Many Kenyans of all ages have studied these at different levels. All these homegrown specialists can expertly analyse global reflections for our collective benefit, with the requisite support.

This could definitely include constructive ways in which students can be disciplined without violence, solving conflicts in schools and more.

These experts can, alongside parents, leaders and the learners themselves, develop innovative insights and interventions that are applicable to our lives today.

Kenya is long overdue in mainstreaming non-violent methods for instilling discipline and respect in its young people. If we don’t, we are effectively stating that the only way for Kenyans to “show respect” is through institutionalised violence.

In this way, we might as well continue the coloniser’s bloody legacy – the same abuse we fought so hard to be liberated from.

