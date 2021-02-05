This moral failure will come back to haunt wealthy nations

Sometimes, treating an illness serves to expose an underlying malaise affecting the entire body. The same has been true for the international response to Covid-19.

As global vaccination efforts ramp up, it is increasingly clear that the fever of inequality in our so-called liberal world order shows no signs of breaking.

Black people, both in the West and in Africa, have been bearing the burden of this global medical inequality. Much attention has been given to the disproportionately higher infection and death rates in Black communities in the United States. The legacy of medical racism here has also led to vaccine scepticism among Black citizens.

But the biggest threat to marginalised communities is simply vaccine access. Wealthy nations gobble up more than their fair share of available doses. According to Duke University's Global Health Innovation Center, out of the 7.2 billion confirmed purchases of coronavirus vaccines, 4.2 billion doses have gone to the wealthiest nations.

Vaccine nationalism

The African Union has procured just 670 million doses to be distributed across a continent of 1.3 billion people. High-income countries, which represent only 16 per cent of the world's population, have taken 60 per cent of available doses.

Vaccine nationalism stands to pose an even greater threat to the global recovery from this devastating pandemic. If wealthy countries continue to leave poorer nations behind, we will have another reminder that global power has rarely translated into true global leadership.

Thankfully, African leaders and global health experts have started to speak up. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that vaccine nationalism would lead to a "catastrophic moral failure."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that rich countries should share their excess doses. "Some countries even acquired up to four times what their population needs," he said recently.

The greed of naked capitalism will be the major obstacle to keep the world safe from the virus and its political and economic shock waves.

Karen Attiah is The Washington Post’s Global Opinions editor