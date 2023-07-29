Mistakes of the past are coming back to haunt Uhuru Kenyatta

I admired the candour with which retired President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about his broken relationship with his successor during a tete-a-tete with senior journalists last Monday. He took a calculated risk knowing full well the boorishness his enemies react with to anything he says. When earlier the ex-President said he would defend his family to the hilt against State harassment, one of his most spiteful critics from Kiambu County replied that he wasn’t the only person with a mother and a family. Mmm.

Sadly, Bwana Uhuru, you have only yourself to blame for your problems with the current government. You brought them squarely on yourself. Ahead of 2013 when you formed TNA, you were warned by wise voices in Central Kenya against getting into unsuitable political alliances. You disregarded the advice and went ahead to enthusiastically "sell" your chosen alliance partner all over the region, notwithstanding the poisoned blood that still lingered from the events of 2007/8. The idea of becoming president had blinded your whole being. Weren't there possible alternative alliances to make you reach what you craved?

Once you were elected president, you handed your partners half of the government, and the key parliamentary leadership slots, for a fraction of the votes TNA delivered. Bad pre-election deal. What did you get in return? Almost nothing. You tried to rationalise this imbalance by claiming you had secured lasting peace between the Mountain and the Valley. Not bad if that was true. But was it? Were all the IDPs who were chased from their farms in 2007/8 fully back? Were they compensated for their losses? The simple answer is No.

Then ahead of your exit from office, you bungled your succession horribly. You now claim you campaigned for Raila Odinga. Perhaps in boardrooms. Nobody can remember seeing you anywhere on the campaign trail in Mt Kenya. In fact you had become persona non grata there. Irony of ironies, you had lost the constituency to the same person you helped gain a foothold there.

Make no mistake Uhuru, your enemies are not through with you yet. Northlands was just the beginning. The fact that you never lifted a finger convinced those enemies you are indeed weak. Lately you've been furious about the persecution of your family and the withdrawal of their security detail. Too bad for you, the harassment will not cease. Ha, you'll probably be accused of sponsoring the recent cyberattack on the e-Citizen portal. Yesterday it was about Brookside (its Ugandan subsidiary has been denied by the UDA government permits to export milk into Kenya). Tomorrow it’ll be Gicheha Farms. Brace yourself. Your properties and farms are the endgame in all this. I am sure you know that. That is what is being salivated for.

Have you noticed the silence from your Mt Kenya people who previously supported you unreservedly? Betrayal comes in many forms. God, what did you do to this lot? I know it's a bitter pill for you. Yet as I mentioned earlier, you set yourself up for it.

Unexpected reprieve

Still, you might get an unexpected reprieve. Why? Because of the very real likelihood formal talks between the government and Azimio could be in the offing to resolve burning issues like the cost of living. These talks surely are coming, whether you call them "bipartisan" or a "dialogue" or a "Handshake". The domestic and external pressure is too intense. The Mt Kenya UDA wing that is violently opposed to the peace initiative will feel like committing suicide. Shauri yao. Aha, the likely person to lead the government side into the anticipated negotiations is Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Good choice.

A final word to you, Mr Ex-President. You insist you'll continue being active politically as leader of Jubilee so as to thwart characters sponsored by the regime to steal your party. Fair enough. On May 22 you organised a Jubilee convention at Nairobi's Jockey Club grounds. I can't remember anything of significance coming out of that meeting, whether a statement of principles, a new "mwelekeo" or, most important of all, a Plan of Action. Note: UDA and ODM are active parties, with regular activities across the country. They keep recruiting and organising. Over at Jubilee, the only activity going on are the court brawls over who owns the party. Everything else is blissfully dormant.

Uhuru Kenyatta, I'm afraid politics was not your calling. No.

* * * * * * * *

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, I had written a complimentary piece about you last week. Seems it was premature. Do you honestly believe the trash that the licenced firearms of Uhuru’s sons were being given out to criminals to shoot demonstrators during maandamanos? This is all so silly. And petty. Gosh! This UDA vengefulness is toxic! Kindiki, if your son called you in an agitated state and told you there were strange cars with strange people outside his gate, claiming they are policemen who have been sent to search his house, but are not in uniform or have any documentation to prove they are policemen, nor have a search warrant, and who have come in cars with South Sudanese number plates, how would you react? What would you advise your son? To open the doors wide for the jolly visitors and offer them cups of tea?

When a disjointed story is being spinned, the contradictions quickly emerge. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani 'Pride Comes Before A Fall' Ichung'wa went full throttle that Uhuru's elder son was hiding 20 guns. UDA's court poet from Kisii county, Sylvanus Osoro, said they were 100. Which is which? Can't the regime apologists be consistent? Or did somebody want to plant illegal firearms in that house? Why pick on Uhuru's least political son? (The former president was categorical his two sons have six licensed guns, three each).