Miserable December concludes a miserable year for the UK

Overheard on a crowded tube train recently, “Strikes, filthy weather, soaring prices … all we need now is for France to knock us out of the World Cup!”

As all sporting fans will know, that disaster duly happened, England went down 2-1 to make December 2022 one of the worst months in one of the worst years that most British people can remember.

Setting the stage for all this was the long Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdowns, persistent chaos in government and rampant inflation which prompted matching wage demands.

Leading the industrial action are rail workers with periodic walkouts planned through December into January. For the first time in their history, nurses organised two pre-Christmas strike days, and teachers, junior doctors, midwives and firefighters were all being balloted on walk-outs.

In the background looms the ever-deteriorating state of the National Health Service, where hospitals are staffed by exhausted medics and beds are so hard to come by that ambulances have to wait sometimes for hours to unload their patients.

This resulted in the following bizarre situation: When her elderly father fell and broke his hip, his daughter tied him to a plank and drove him to hospital in a van, convinced this would be quicker than seeking an ambulance.

Bad governance

To what extent the economic situation is the result of bad governance is arguable, but the weather is not something the authorities can control and snow, ice and freezing fog have been making life ever harder — in one case, tragic.

Four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 were playing on a frozen lake near Solihull when the ice gave way and they plunged into the freezing water. Police quickly rescued the boys, all of whom had heart attacks, and got them to hospital.

However, the three older boys died. At the time of writing, the six-year-old was fighting for his life.

Such a devastating event tends to put into perspective the inconveniences of strike action.

* * *

So is there no good news? Indeed there is, as anyone could guess from the happy, smiling face featured in the media of Alyssa, aged 13.

In May last year, Alyssa was diagnosed with terminal leukaemia. Chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant were tried but both failed.

With few options left, the family agreed that Alyssa should take part in a pioneering trial at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

Donated cells were edited using new technology and fitted with a chimeric antigen receptor which allowed them to hunt down and kill cancerous T-cells without attacking each other.

Less than a month after her first treatment, Alyssa was in remission and able to have a second bone marrow transplant. She then returned home.

Prof Waseem Qasim said the work on Alyssa “paves the way for other new treatments and better futures for sick children.”

* * *

Covid may be killing fewer people head-on these days, but the pandemic has taken its toll in other ways.

According to the Office of National Statistics, a record number of people died from alcohol last year, which is likely to be the result of increased drinking during the lockdowns.

There were 9,641 deaths in the UK in 2021, compared to 7,565 in 2019, an increase of 27 per cent. The sharpest increase was in Scotland, followed by Northern Ireland, Wales and England.

An ONS statement said people who were already big drinkers before the pandemic drank more during the Covid years.

“These statistics are absolutely devastating,” said Karen Tyrell of the independent charity, Drinkaware. “It is unacceptable that in one of the richest countries in the world alcohol-related deaths are four times higher than among some in the poorest areas.”

* * *

Another peek into the lifestyles of the British people: According to a survey of 2,000 adults, we tell an average of 34 lies a week, with “I forgot, I’ll do it tomorrow” being the most common.

Next most prolific is “I’m listening,” followed by “nice to see you” and “I’m terribly busy.”





* * *

A professional golfer who was having a bad round took out his frustration on his caddie. “Would you mind not checking your watch after every shot, it’s distracting,” he said. Replied the caddie, “It’s not a watch, it’s a compass.”

A boxer was having problems sleeping, so he went to see his doctor. “Have you tried counting sheep?” asked the physician. “It doesn’t work,” the boxer said. “Whenever I get to nine, I stand up.”