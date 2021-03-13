Recent mini-polls a reflection of our future electoral democracy

Matungu MP Peter Oscar Nabulindo

ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo votes at Namalasire Primary School in Matungu, Kakamega County, during the MP by-election on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • There is an emerging sibling electoral competition pitting UDA, the Musalia-Moi-Kalonzo-Wetangula Coalition and ODM.
  • It is detrimental for Kenya to go back to compromised parliamentary and sub-national elections. 

Do the recent March 4th 2021 by-elections portend a recession in Kenya’s electoral democracy? In the continuum of competitive, semi-competitive and non-competitive elections, where does the country stand? 

