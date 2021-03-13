Recent mini-polls a reflection of our future electoral democracy

Do the recent March 4th 2021 by-elections portend a recession in Kenya’s electoral democracy? In the continuum of competitive, semi-competitive and non-competitive elections, where does the country stand?

What lessons can we draw from comparing the December 15th 2020 and the March 4th, 2021 mini polls? Could the two by-elections potentially influence Kenya’s future electoral trajectory?

Before embarking on the above discussion, I begin by reviewing Kenya’s electoral history.

The 1963 pre-independence general elections and the transition electoral contest of 2002 remain the most competitive to date. After the1969 Oginga Odinga’s led Kenya Peoples’ Union (KPU) ban, Kenya became a de-facto one party state.

We then began the era of what Guy Hermet, Richard Rose and Alain Rouquie in their book Elections Without Choice (1978) characterize as non-competitive, state captured elections. Through such elections, the state still goes through motions of electoral contest so as to seemingly legitimize the incumbents’ hold onto power.

Free and fair elections

The sequel Kenyatta’s 1974 general elections, and Moi’s 1979, 1983 and 1988 polls held under the one party umbrella continued to be non-competitive. The 1988 Mlolongo voting, in which the secret ballot was abolished especially during KANU’s nomination process, produced the most non-competitive elections to the present period.

With the re-introduction of plural politics, the 1992 and 1997 elections could be described as semi-competitive. A fragmented opposition, state support for Kanu’s candidates and deployment of targeted ethnic cleansing still delivered victory to Kanu. Paradoxically, the return of multi-partism did not immediately coincide with the reality of competitive or semi-competitive elections.

During the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections, parliamentary and later sub-national elections were largely competitive, while presidential elections were routinely considered flawed. The presidency was viewed as the ultimate prize for which those in power could not willingly relinquish.

Interestingly, both the 2005 and 2010 referenda for the new constitution were relatively free and fair. Possibly the vote for a constitution as opposed to that of elective positions attracted less competition.

Evidently then, Kenya is still journeying towards entrenching free, fair and transparent elections especially at the presidential level.

Now enter the post 2017 by-elections. I will examine only the most recent two. By and large the December 2020 by-elections followed the path of free and fair elections at parliamentary and sub-national levels.

Electoral pattern

In Msambweni, an independent candidate, a relative of the former ODM MP, who was supported by the Deputy President clinched a seat previously held by ODM.

Jubilee won the Kahawa Wendani Ward; and ODM the Kisumu North Ward. Wiper won the Wundanyi/Mbale Ward within a constituency held by a Wiper MP. Another upset occurred in Lake View Ward where New Democrats Party won.

The above electoral pattern was not out of the ordinary. Of course, in Msambweni there were charges of voter bribery, but the clout and electoral support of Governor Mvurya secured Bader’s victory. ODM’s partiality to the revenue sharing formula which initially cut down devolution funds to some counties was also exploited to dent the party’s image at the Coast, North Eastern and Eastern regions.

Let us examine the March 4, 2021 by-elections. These took place within a new political context. In preparation for the expected referendum, new entrants to the handshake politics emerged. These were Musalia’s ANC, Moi’s Kanu, Kalonzo’s Wiper and Wetangula’s Ford Kenya who had formed the “Sacred Union”/ One Kenya Movement.

The new entrants into the handshake household began to demand that their former NASA flag-bearer ODM’s Raila Odinga should forgo his 2022 presidential ambition for one of them. The foursome decided to strategically approach the by-elections as a pack so as to demonstrate their political muscle.

Ford Kenya took Kabuchai against UDA; ANC won Matungu with ODM coming second. As for the wards, Wiper was declared winner in Kitise/Kithuki ward, UDA in London ward, ODM in Kiamokama and Jubilee in Hells gate. Apart from the foursome campaigning together, they desisted from fielding multiple candidates in any of the by-elections.

Electoral justice agenda

Hence there is an emerging sibling electoral competition pitting UDA, the Musalia-Moi-Kalonzo-Wetangula Coalition and ODM.

Unprecedented violence reared its ugly head in the March 4, 2021 by-elections. In a press statement dated 5th March, W.W. Chebukati, IEBC Chairman confirmed the occurrence of lawlessness, violence and bribery in the polls. Even uncharacteristically IEBC officials were assaulted by campaigners.

In the Kitise/Kithuki by-election, the initial Muungano candidate was prevailed upon by a competing party to step down. The second Muungano candidate’s legal status was subsequently challenged with Wiper party enjoining itself in the case. The suit was disposed of on 23rd of February, thereby giving the candidate slightly over one week of clearly mandated campaigns.

Subsequently he and his chief campaigner were arrested for alleged curfew infringement. Both the provincial administration and the police constrained his campaign while allowing his competitors free passage in the ward.

Some of this information has been documented by election observers.

In relation to the March 4th by- elections, ODM’s executive director Oduor Ong’wen commented thus: “(W)e have to choose as a nation whether electoral contests are to be settled through violence or vote- bullet or ballot. The degree of violence and intimidation visited upon helpless women and voters during yesterday’s voting portends a very bleak future for our electoral democracy.”

On the African context, these sentiments seem to echo those of a Ugandan voter, Francis Luganzi, whose son was arrested for his opposition role in the recent elections.

He is reported to have mused: “If the government doesn’t want democratic politics, why don’t they just abolish it? Every Ugandan has a right to support whoever they want. It is not a crime.”

It is detrimental for Kenya to go back to compromised parliamentary and sub-national elections.

Our current pre-occupation should be to embrace elements of competitive elections. Skewed by-elections should not be used to create electoral coalitions or a perceived momentum for the 2021 referendum.

We need to strengthen the imperative of free and fair contest in parliamentary and sub-national elections, and bring the presidential elections and the referenda to the same level. It is therefore critical that as a country we revisit the electoral justice agenda.