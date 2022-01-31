Mine is the real earthquake

After close study of the ideology and policy platforms of all the fellows who have declared that they are running for president, I have decided that there is always room for one more joker in the pack.

Mine is the earthquake, tsunami, volcano and atomic explosion all rolled into one. William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Jimi Wanjigi, Justin Muturi and all the others might as well pack and go. Here is the manifesto of my Federal Action Kenya Enterprise Party.

Welfare: Sh60,000 monthly stipend for every man women and child.

Industrialisation: Wheelbarrow manufacturing factory in every constituency and free distribution of the products to all.

Agriculture and food security: Government to buy at three times the international prices all maize, wheat, miraa, rice, sugarcane, milk, beef, chicken and eggs produced by local farmers.

Social services: Free education and health services for every Kenyan at public and private facilities of their choice, locally and abroad.

Utilities: Free water and electricity in every household.

Science and technology: To land a rocket on the Sun by the year 2025. Of course, the space ship will have to land at night so that the crew isn’t burnt to ashes.

Infrastructure: 10 million kilometres of six-lane elevated and underground superhighways linking every village in Kenya.

Redistribution of the national Budget: Agriculture (40 per cent), Education (44 per cent), Health (39 per cent), Women enterprise (30 per cent), Youth (50 per cent), Jua Kali industry (47 per cent), Security (30 per cent), Counties (35 per cent), Disabled (28 per cent), Marginalised groups (35 per cent), Infrastructure (55 per cent).

Game over.

***

The poor performance of the Kenya rugby sevens team on successive weekends of the international tour should serve as a wake-up call. The results in Malaga and Sevilla reflected not just a momentary bad day at the office but confirmation of an alarming slide.

Undeniably, as stalwarts of the Kenya Sevens miracle progressively retired in the past few years, the youngsters coming in to replace them have not quite measured up.

A team that a few years ago was knocking on the door for ‘Big 4’ status occupied by giants such as New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and England is in danger of losing elite status. It has been reduced to struggling against ‘minnows’ like Canada, Japan, Scotland, Spain, Ireland and Germany.

Teams such as the United States and Argentina, which competed fiercely with Kenya for top billing, have moved clearly ahead while we have regressed since the heady days of that historic Singapore Sevens victory in 2016.

Instead of building on the success of Singapore, we seem to have moved backwards. The Spanish leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series international circuit mirrored another disappointing outing at the season-openers held over successive weekends in Dubai late last year. The results being witnessed reflect the truncated 2020 season, when Kenya finished in 12th place before going on to a disastrous performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Precipitous decline

The absence of legends such as Willy Ambaka, Humphrey Khayange, Collins Injera and Andrew Amonde has clearly impacted on the team. A crop of newcomers like Keven Wekesa and Derek Ashihundu are showing promise but something is not working.

But even in the absence of the aforementioned legends, a squad that boasts experienced world-class stars— the likes of of Billy Odhiambo, Alvin Otieno and Nelson Oyoo — should be up there, going toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

Perhaps, the problem is not the personnel but the evident change in rugby philosophy. The traditional strength of Kenyan rugby has been speed, guile, ball handling and superb teamwork and coordination in both attack and defence.

A lot of that seems to have been replaced by brute strength. Rugby brawn has replaced rugby brain, making Kenya vulnerable to teams that know how to deny them the ball and to capitalise on the penchant for errors.

The run of poor results calls for a serious rethink. If we do not reverse the trend, then we must be prepared for the kind of slide that hit Kenyan cricket. The highs of a historic Cricket World Cup semi-final in 2003 were followed by a precipitous decline that knocked the country out of the global rankings, falling behind countries such as Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE and Oman.