Mine is the real earthquake

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses a Kenya Kwanza political rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022. Also present was Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • Mine is the earthquake, tsunami, volcano and atomic explosion all rolled into one.
  • My Federal Action Kenya Enterprise Party will provide free education and health services for every Kenyan.


After close study of the ideology and policy platforms of all the fellows who have declared that they are running for president, I have decided that there is always room for one more joker in the pack.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.