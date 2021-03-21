Meghan black, or social construct?

I’ve never been more intrigued by the issue of colour and race than when Meghan Markle got engaged to the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry. The “First black woman to join the royal family” was the headline news worldwide.

In the meantime, I was looking at Meghan’s near-white skin and long, silky straight hair and my brain fizzled. What exactly is black has been my question ever since. Is it shared skin colour or culture? The best answer I got was from American acquaintances. Blackness was broken down for me into quarters and eighths.

A rough example to use would be: Say, your father was a third black but half-white, then you were black; or if your grandmother had one per cent DNA of a black person and 90 per cent that of white, then you were still black, however blue your eyes were or blond your hair was.

In my African tribe (Borana/Oromo), you drew your identity from your father’s side. A patronymic system. Hence, I’m my father’s daughter. In my culture, the fact that Meghan’s father is white and her mother black means she automatically becomes white. She is also her father’s daughter.

Racial demography

Therefore, the whole breakdown on race — American or British style — on what it means to be black is lost on me.

Feminism would bring patriarchy into the argument but, with many African societies being patriarchal, race is understood from the man’s perspective — apart from the few matriarchal societies.

The racial demography in the United States and much of Europe lends itself to class, which suggests that one is all-white or -black — or other. In my mind, claims of racism in the British monarchy would have been starker had Meghan been blue-black.

Therefore, the recent royal tension on racism would have made racial sense had a dark-skinned woman married into the royal family than a near-white Meghan. She is millions of shades lighter anyway than any other darker-skinned person but is still deemed black and made to feel an outcast. Is there acceptance, therefore, of dark-skinned people in centuries to come?

The narrative around blackness appears to be choreographed by the very people who came up with the class system. It seems mixed-race communities are being thrust forward to rewrite the narrative on black identity.

The population of mixed-race people in the UK is now higher than in the past decades, according to research by the University of Essex and the London School of Economics. Hispanics were, on the other hand, reported to be overtaking African-Americans in the US.

Getting short-changed

As black or African-American darker-skinned people waited to be treated as equals, they are getting short-changed as mixed-race people get the preference.

My father embodies this conundrum on skin colour, class and race better. During the colonial days, he was, among others with fine hair and lighter skin, such as Kenyan Asians, considered a second-class citizen. He was, hence, preferred for employment and tolerated as companions above those with darker skin and curly hair.

Little seems to have changed since as Kenya still goes agog for ‘yellow-yellow’ people. Even the number of African-American sports stars and artists marrying black women is negligible as they settle for mixed-race or white women, lending credence to the superiority of a lighter skin.

The death of African-American George Floyd in the US led to outpouring of grief and demands for black people to be treated as equals and given opportunities in areas dominated by whites. By black, it should mean those with kinky hair and the darkest of skin, who portray true image of blackness. A slave descendant who deserves belated dignity on behalf of the ancestors.

Instead, blackness got redefined to mean people with a tinge of whiteness that is easy on the eye — hence, mixed-race people, Asian, Chinese and Hispanics would be considered ‘new black’ to satisfy the quotas in the West. My rough guess is that the dark-skinned Kenyan comedy icon Churchill would have struggled to cut the mustard on The Daily Show in the US over South Africa’s Trevor Noah, who is born of a German father and black mother.

Black women have found an ingenious way to navigate the colour waters, so as to be accepted in white culture: Appropriating European hair and skin bleaching. Most black female celebrities, including Michele Obama and Oprah, for example, however fail to see the irony of bashing white people for racism but walking around looking just like them in European-textured hair weaves.

I recently saw a dark-skinned BBC sports reporter with curly hair and thought it was the way to go. Here was a young woman who would inspire the next generation of black women who look like her to embrace their natural hair and darker skin with pride. Our hair, skin colour, size of the nose and, to some, IQ still determine our place in society. In short, there is ‘black’ and there is black.

Blackness was and, sadly, continues to be a social construct.