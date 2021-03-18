Why the media should not publish names until after family is notified

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Withholding names until the next of kin are informed is a Western media tradition.
  • In the US, even names of soldiers killed in combat are not released until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

Allan Koech learnt of the murder of a relative barely two hours before it was reported as breaking news on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The 7 o’clock television news named the relative as Charity Cheboi, who worked at the Registrar of Persons Office in Mathare, Nairobi.

