Why the media should not publish names until after family is notified

Allan Koech learnt of the murder of a relative barely two hours before it was reported as breaking news on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The 7 o’clock television news named the relative as Charity Cheboi, who worked at the Registrar of Persons Office in Mathare, Nairobi.

It was a mildly warm Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around 22°C, when Ms Cheboi’s neighbours found her decomposing body. They also found in the same house at the Jogoo Road Government Quarters the bodies of her eight-year-old son, Allan Kipng’etich, and a man described as her boyfriend, Kelvin Kipkeoch.

“I had just received the news barely two hours before the incident was reported on TV. I’m sure most of her loved ones got the information through the media,” said Mr Koech (most of her relatives live in Uasin Gishu).

Several journalists took up the story, competing for a scoop on the developing story. NTV aired the story in its Tuesday evening news. Wednesday’s Daily Nation published the full story carried on page 3 with a teaser on the front page.

Disparaged her reputation

“I’ have a dispute in the manner in which the story was aired,” Mr Koech said. “The bone of contention is the inclusion of her name in prime time news of the same day (Tuesday) the incident occurred. It was further infuriating when that story, complete with her name and photos, was shared on social media... while formal investigations were ongoing.

“Some of the comments by social media users were preposterous, hurtful and revolting, which disparaged her reputation and caused damage to the family.

“Is there a law or ethics that governs such morbid reports and protects personal dignity and privacy for a family in such grieving times? I wouldn’t wish any person to learn of their loved one’s death through such circumstances. Death news is hard to process, and it needs some privacy, even while it is a public interest story. I think it’s standard journalism practice to withhold names at least until after 24 hours.”

The NMG editorial policy does not provide clear-cut guidelines on whether journalists should withhold publishing the names of people who are killed before their next of kin have been notified. The policy only asks journalists to “adopt an appropriate tone and maintain an atmosphere of solemnity” when reporting stories of people who have been killed in incidents of crime or accidents.

“When we give the names and identities of victims of accidents or incidents on air, we should adopt an appropriate tone and maintain an atmosphere of solemnity,” the policy says.

“Journalists should be mindful of the fact that members of the family may be hearing about the death or injury of a close relative for the first time from our broadcast.”

Withholding names until the next of kin are informed is a Western media tradition that conforms with police practices and regulations. In the United States, even names of soldiers killed in combat are not released until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

The reason for this is that families shouldn’t learn the death of their loved ones through news on TV, radio bulletins or newspapers reports. That would be too emotionally devastating and could expose them to uncalled-for indignities, additional agony and invasion of privacy. It’s more humane and respectful to withhold the names.

To answer Mr Koech’s question, I can say while NMG editorial policy is not categorical, the best journalism practices recognise that breaking news should not break families by publishing the names of their loved ones before they know they’ve been killed.