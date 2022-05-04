Media freedom in Kenya: It’s time for some self-reflection

Tuesday was World Press Freedom Day, a day men and women who are in love with their pens, notebooks, cameras and microphones reflect on their work environment and what they go through to feed the society with refreshing information.

Kenya has positioned itself at the top spot in Africa as a country with a well-developed media, but its ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has not been impressive at all. Perhaps it is high time we started asking ourselves some tough questions: Why are some countries in the region with worse cases of violation of the rights of journalists ranked ahead us?

While we celebrate some of the positive developments, we cannot turn a blind eye to some challenges that can be nipped in the bud to protect the gains we have made. All duty-bearers in the industry should be worried and pull out all the stops to safeguard the gains Kenyan media has made over the years, support growth and play in the big league with countries where press freedom is flourishing.

Over the past two years, a trend has been developing where heavy presence of the government is being seen in media regulation in total violation of the Constitution, that guarantees freedom of the media. While government support for the media is welcome, it must keep off the editorial space even as we think of transitioning to self-regulation.

Maanzoni Declaration

There have been cases of overreach by some state agencies keen on tightening their grip on the media to serve interests that are not for the common good of the society, which the Fourth Estate is known for. This is dangerous for the growing democracy, which requires the media to not only inform but play the critical role of watchdog given that the country has not known opposition since March 2018 when President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga shook hands and formed a political pact.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call on the Kenyan media that it is built on quicksand and can sink any time. The redundancies and salary cuts that journalists and media workers were subjected to demonstrated that the industry is not stable and requires some reflections on how to shield itself from such eventualities in future.

It was against this backdrop that industry stakeholders stopped reading books of lamentation, converged at Maanzoni last year and released a six-point agenda dubbed “Maanzoni Declaration” to guide the industry in seeking solutions to the challenges it is facing.

Threat to press freedom

The key tenets of the Maanzoni Declaration are media sustainability, media support, policy and legal reforms, gender inclusion, safety of and welfare of journalists. If all duty bearers can occupy themselves with these issues, the industry would certainly repulse challenges that lie ahead. If we can create time and resources to focus on these issues instead of annual rituals in newsrooms where journalists are sent to inflation, then we will be talking.

We head to the elections on August 9 with a media that is determined to turn the tide against challenges that bedevilled it in the past two elections, where performance was found to be below par by post-election analyses and reports. All stakeholders have a duty to build confidence among the consumers of media products by working jointly in projects that require huge resources to deliver news to readers, listeners and viewers instead of competing.

All consumers of news want is credible and verifiable information. If the media does not get it right, the situation will be worse in future due to technological changes that have made delivery of news more convenient.

Lastly, even as we prepare journalists and the industry ahead of the elections, let us not forget to ensure that the environment is safe and their pockets too are not empty. We cannot expect journalists and their support staff to work optimally when some are not adequately remunerated. I believe that the media, just like any other business, should take the welfare of staff seriously to motivate them. The biggest threat to press freedom is poor terms and conditions of service.