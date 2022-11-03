Media fate in customer’s hands

In five years, without concerted action and public goodwill from you, dear reader, the average person will probably be relying on fascist bloggers, screeching faux pas revolutionary pap, for news and information.

Audit Bureau of Circulation data show the Daily Nation to be the highest-selling daily newspaper in Africa among those audited, but because its copy sales have been affected less than the rest.

Some have seen their circulation decline from 350,000 to less than 35,000 copies a day—an enormous contraction—in only seven years.

The move to digital is not bad; quite to the contrary. It is glorious, fantastic, and one of the best things to happen to humanity.

This is the Age of Communication, a major evolutionary step for the species, and it appears from this point on the evolution of Homo sapiens and its habitat will be determined in large part by its behaviour.

Over the next 10,000 years, if humanity will not have destroyed itself, it will be fully in charge of not only its design but that of the immediate physical universe.

Many people believe that interfering with the Creator’s original design is an abomination, and it probably is.

But humanity is already doing it, though through unplanned and thoughtless exploitation of natural resources and the introduction of harmful waste into the environment.

Is this messing about with the original design only an abomination if it is willful and intentional? This is an ethical conundrum.

What is not glorious and fantastic is consumption that is not intentional and willful and which exposes one to material that is not edifying, accurate or useful.

Yes, when you get news in a visual format on your phone, the experience is convenient and pleasant.

But the world, and our society, still needs organised, disciplined and professional journalism, even if the product of that journalism is consumed on a mobile device.

And the rantings of an angry individual are not a substitute for that.

Good professional content provides the individual with the accurate, unbiased information that one needs to make critical decisions in life, career and business.

Good journalism binds society together; it enforces conformity with values and discourages deviance by exposing and sanctioning it.

It forces society to confront itself as it is, warts and all, and take corrective action for its own survival.

Good journalism exists not to serve the ego of the journalist but a higher purpose—the good of all. It comes with risks and discomforts, but so do other worthwhile human pursuits.

Glorious digital reality

How the media merge the transition to that glorious digital reality and the essential goodness of professional, value-driven journalism, profitably and sustainably is the real test.

The ugly truth is unless individuals make the conscious decision to pay for media, companies to continue advertising in local media and governments to support local media in arguments with American tech giants, those tech companies will continue to mop up all the digital revenue and spend none on the content that makes the world go round.

It is this reality, this transitional phase during which the consumer trains him or herself to consume, in a willful and intentional manner rather than instinctively reaching out for instant gratification, this is the period of dislocation and uncertainty.

I was having a text conversation with our correspondent in Cape Town and he had a heartbreaking story of once-mighty publications which used to sell tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of copies, now doing just a trickle, like 1,000 or 2,000 copies, not nearly enough to support advertising, pay salaries and rent even for a small staff of journalists.

The trend in South Africa makes landfall in Kenya a year or so later.

Fortunately, the Kenyan media, while it has not changed rapidly enough, has been preparing for this moment for more than 15 years.

It has accumulated the digital skills and some of the important attitudes that are required to sustain a digital regime.

The onus is now on the customer to make a similar transition—or be condemned to a life of relying on that ranting blogger for news and information. And that is a disaster.

I have been hammering at this topic for months. Now I am giving it a rest.

* * *

The blizzard of intrigue surrounding former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti is troubling and risks demoralising officers who are on duty protecting us, our property and our country.

If Mr Kinoti has done wrong, be it ordering extrajudicial killings or fabricating cases against innocent people, and evidence of that exists, then he should be charged in a court law and subjected to a fair trial.

Otherwise, the allegations of attempts at forcing his juniors to frame him don’t augur well for law enforcement in this country.