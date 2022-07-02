On the manifesto, Ruto’s reputation precedes him

There were some striking similarities between the unveiling events for presidential candidates William Ruto’s and George Wajackoyah’s manifestos in Nairobi on Thursday night. Both fashioned their presidential bids as being about freedom for Kenyans.

Deputy President Ruto’s campaign chose the lyrics of Khanyo Maphumulo’s ‘Freedom is Coming’, the theme song in the popular South African movie Sarafina, as the background tune at his event.

Prof Wajackoyah, the maverick Roots Party candidate nicknamed the ‘Ganja President’ for campaigning on the platform of legalising bhang growing in Kenya, titled his two-page document, ‘The Freedom Manifesto’.

The duo’s embellished promises also lent themselves to serpentine characterisations, with the ‘Ganja President’ also projecting billions in earnings from mainstreaming snake farming.

Political snake oil merchant

Populist pronouncements on the campaign trail by Dr Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza coalition candidate, have often drawn comparisons to the trickery of a political snake oil merchant.

And he didn’t deviate too far from the script on Thursday night, promising to easily spread the wealth around and lift millions out of poverty.

Dr Ruto’s reputation somewhat precedes him in this case. His critics love to point out a similar performance he staged as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate, in 2013, complete with the famous six-month timeline for building stadiums that never was.

In a race in which he and Azimio candidate Raila Odinga are the front-runners, Dr Ruto’s manifesto is still bound to be subjected to a sharper scrutiny in the coming days than that of the Roots Party man.

How believable is he this time around? Can he really deliver, with the much shorter timelines, if elected President on August 9.

Corruption question

Well, as he acknowledged at the tail-end of his speech, Kenyans are rightfully sceptical about lofty promises that never get implemented.

The manner in which Dr Ruto glossed over the corruption question will make many discerning Kenyans doubt every other promise. Corruption in government remains the biggest hindrance to public service delivery. It continues to rob the ordinary ‘hustlers’ vital services such as health and education and sabotage the country’s economy by draining money for development and scaring foreign investors away.

It is the one reason the poor masses are getting poorer and the wealthy few are getting wealthier.

So any presidential candidate who says he will turn around the economy and give generous funds to small businesses and farmers without tackling corruption is most probably telling tall tales.