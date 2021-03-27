Mama Rais, what next for Tanzania?

At this early juncture, two things come to my mind on what kind of leader Tanzania's sixth president, Mama Samia Suluhu, may turn out to be. One pointer was in November 2017, when as vice-president , she came to Nairobi to represent her government during President Uhuru Kenyatta's second inauguration.

Before flying back home, she quietly detoured to Nairobi Hospital to visit one Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's fiery opposition politician and sworn foe of President John Magufuli. He was being treated there after a brutal assassination attempt when his body was pumped with 16 bullets in Dodoma. Tanzanian authorities never identified the would-be killers.

That simple act of Suluhu going to see the hospitalised Lissu (he would later go into exile in Belgium) was an eye-opener.

Three-tier government

It took quite some courage. No one in Tanzania's ruling establishment would have dared do the same. Not when Lissu remained Public Enemy Number One in the eyes of the Tanzanian government. Perhaps because Suluhu is a woman, she got away with it.

The second frame from which I draw some insight into Suluhu's personality was her role in the 2014 Constituent Assembly that drafted a new Tanzanian constitution. She was vice-chair of that assembly, a job she took up with enthusiasm.

The initiative later aborted when the almighty ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), called off a referendum to endorse the draft. There had been heated disagreements over a proposed three-tier government for the Union, Tanganyika mainland and Suluhu's native Zanzibar.

The most burning issues in Tanzanian constitution-making tend to revolve around the structure and functions of that troika, with CCM favouring a continuation of the status quo of a two-tier government (Union and Zanzibar).

As a CCM loyalist, Suluhu stood for the orthodox party line. Yet her backing of the two-tier structure, which many mainlanders see as inherently favouring Zanzibar, could not be without self-interest, her being a child of Unguja.

However, it was her cool demeanour in the way she helped conduct the deliberations of the Constituent Assembly that earned her plaudits. Even when tempers flared, as they often did, she never lost her composure. Her manner indeed contrasted sharply with what we would later see of the rash Magufuli.

Suluhu has made history as the first ever female executive president in East Africa. There's a misconception that Burundi's Sylvie Kinigi was actually the first. (She was in office briefly from October 1993 to January 1994). The truth of the matter is that she was in an acting capacity in between the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye and the election of his successor, Cyprien Ntaryamira.

Kinigi's was an interim role. An interim or acting or transitional or caretaker function is not substantive, like the one Suluhu now has under the Tanzanian constitution. Nor can Suluhu's position be compared to that of Ethiopia's President Sahle Work-Zewde. Hers is a ceremonial office whereas executive power is held by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The more interesting parallels in Suluhu's case are with Malawi's former president, Joyce Banda. She took office in 2012 in similar circumstances where a predecessor, Bingu wa Mutharika, had unexpectedly died. Mutharika had suffered a heart attack and was flown to South Africa for medical treatment, but did not recover. Then came the intrigues.

For days, the Malawian government kept the matter of the President's incapacitation and death secret, the same thing that allegedly happened when Magufuli died.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes moves were being pulled to block the transfer of power to VP Banda. The Cabinet met and resolved to hand the presidency to Mutharika's younger brother, Peter, who had also been endorsed by Malawi's ruling party. The situation was saved only when the army commander, one Gen Henry Odillo, yielded to Banda's personal plea to stand by her and the constitution.

Where Suluhu's story radically digresses from Banda's is because her relationship with her boss Magufuli was certainly not ruptured like Banda's was with Mutharika. She is also well wired inside CCM circles. However, her mettle will soon be tested when choosing her VP. Nominally the President appoints, but "in consultation" with the CCM's powerful central committee. Thus, the party has the veto. Will Suluhu get her way? Officially, CCM insists there are no factions within. The fact is, they exist.

At the Dodoma stop of the cross-country farewells for Magufuli, Suluhu made this clear: "I am now the President...[applause]...a President who happens to be a woman."

No push-over

Those few words spoke volumes. She was warning would-be rivals that she will be no pushover. During her swearing-in ceremony in Dar es Salaam earlier, she wore a red hijab to symbolise power, the way men put on a red tie.

I expect Suluhu to bring a different governing style. Calmer, undogmatic, consensual. Magufuli's was a one-man show. Hopefully there will be no more of that Magufuli-style, populist, on-the-spot decision-making or hiring and firing on the go.

There's tremendous goodwill for Suluhu, domestically and abroad. Across East Africa, women especially, will be following her progress keenly, cheering her on. Madam President no doubt understands the heavy expectations she's carrying due to who she is.