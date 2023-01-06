Make impeachment costly for MCAs

Eight years ago, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana was so disgusted by the ravenous behaviour of members of the county assembly that he sought the dissolution of his government, offering to resign from office so long as the assembly Speaker and Leader of the Majority did the same.

It emerged the MCAs had appropriated huge sums of money from the budget for themselves against the constitutional provisions, and he would have none of it, so they resolved to impeach him. It didn’t happen. Nor did the President dissolve the government. Prof Kibwana had called the MCAs’ bluff and won.

Three weeks ago, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was impeached by 67 out of 68 Members of the County Assembly. In the end, a special committee of the Senate overturned the impeachment, ruling that the charges levelled against her did not meet the threshold.

Some Kenyans agreed, arguing that the attempt to remove the rookie governor must have been motivated by considerations other than unforgivable wrong-doing. Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who chaired the Senate committee, summed up their feelings, saying: “We would like MCAs to use their position, not for personal gains from governors by threatening them, but instead, they should use that position to oversight governors and ensure that there is equity in development in all the wards in order to get an equitable share from devolved funds.”

Ulterior motives

While it is not certain that the governor is completely innocent of all the charges lodged against her, it certainly appeared as though they were bludgeoning her with ulterior motives. In the end, she won.

But considering that 67 men and women of sound mind could not have all been waging some kind of vendetta, it is possible the lady has no idea how to use the art of persuasion to make others see things her way. As an astute commentator pointed out, her victory may turn out to be pyrrhic, and therefore she must up her game.

However, this is not about Governor Mwangaza, nor is it about her tormentors; it is about the electoral law which seems to be grossly unfair.

A governor can be sent home by his or her county legislators for any of four reasons: Gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, committing a crime against national or international law, abuse of office or gross misconduct, and physical or mental incapacity.

Now, Ms Mwangaza cannot have been guilty of the first two — she was not in office long enough to learn bad manners —and nor could she be found culpable of the last one, unless refusing to pay allowances she disagreed with on principle can be deemed to be lunacy.

Therefore, one can only conclude that she was being lynched on the grounds of abuse of office or gross misconduct, an omnibus charge subject to all kinds of interpretation. Accusing someone of arrogance just because she decides to do things her own way is not grounds enough for such public humiliation.

Lest I be misunderstood, I am not in any way defending Governor Mwangaza or her behaviour which, apparently, goaded the MCAs beyond endurance. What doesn’t make sense is to have a provision in law that allows people who disagree with the results of an election to gang up on the winner, while they, themselves, are not subject to such strictures.

While it is difficult to defend governors — a number have been outright crooks, stealing millions — no such sanctions bind the legislators to follow the straight and narrow.

Discriminatory

Indeed, under the law, MCAs can only be recalled by voters two years after the election, but they cannot be sent home a year before the next election, which means such fellows have two clear years to “sin” with impunity unless convicted of criminal offences. A governor has no such grace period. He or she can be removed a week after being sworn in. Clearly, this is discriminatory.

The second curious provision is that while a governor can be removed from office by two-thirds of a county’s MCAs, the only way to remove a dysfunctional assembly is to suspend it, and that can’t happen until an independent commission of inquiry recommends it.

Even then, the MCAs, their Speaker and other Assembly leaders remain in office and get to keep half of their benefits during the period. The same consideration is not given to governors once the Senate approves their removal. According to a celebrated court ruling, they may not even step into their offices while seeking a judicial reversal.

The rules of natural justice require that all elected officials be treated alike, whether they are in the Executive or in the Legislature. If a governor can be removed from office by legislators, shouldn’t they, too be made to vacate their seats if a governor is unhappy with their work?

If a governor is sent home, shouldn’t the MCAs themselves follow suit and everyone seeks a fresh mandate? That may be the stuff of fantasy, but really, a way must be found to curb the appetite of MCAs bent on punishing governors who refuse to approve hefty allowances for “benchmarking” sessions in luxurious coast resorts.