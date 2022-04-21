Makau Mutua’s column will drive away readers

Political mouthpiece for Raila

It is saddening that the esteemed scholar-turned-political mouthpiece for Raila Odinga should continue using a respected national newspaper to disparage his paymaster’s political rival. Unless it is NMG’s opinion, Prof Makau Mutua’s column will see to the exit of readers.

— John Mukiri

***

What on earth does ‘KYMs’ mean?

Does the average reader know what KYM and its plural, KYMs, mean? Carol Njung’e, in her article “Hired caterers have killed art of good old group cooking we knew” (Sunday Nation, April 17) used the abbreviation KYMs.

Departed Nation senior editor and columnist Phillip Ochieng, of Mark My Word, would have hit the roof. He would have expected the Society & Magazine editor to spell out KYM, put the abbreviation in brackets and then give its translation.

— Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

***

‘Nation’ good value for money

The Nation provides an educative platform, where people gain skills. Students have really benefited from revision papers published in the newspaper while word puzzles and football pages are ideal sources of entertainment.

— Daniel Geshe, Kirinyaga

***

Baraza articles were more candid

What happened to the motoring column by Baraza JM? It was one of the reasons I bought the Wednesday paper. His articles were more candid, informative and educative.

— Allan Githaiga

***

It’s now easier to identify plagiarism

I refer to your article “Why plagiarism is a sin that cannot be washed away” (Daily Nation, February 25, 2022). With technology to identify plagiarism, how Nation can let such content pass?

— 0711 661XXX

Enjoy Sudoku Game using letters

***

You can play the Sudoku Game in the Leisure pages using the letters of the alphabets instead of numbers. You can use the first nine letters of the English alphabet: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, and I. I call this letter-based Sudoku the Brainvexer.