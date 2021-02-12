Magesha Ngwiri: This weekend, love and let love

Valentines' Day

Agnes Kagendo sorts out flowers at Nanyuki Flower shop in Nanyuki town on February 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Valentine’s Day is a relatively new arrival in Kenya.

Judging from what has become a tradition in the recent past, tomorrow, Nairobi and other major towns in Kenya will be awash in bright colours when young Romeos seek to treat their Juliets with huge bouquets of freshly cut flowers sold at exorbitant prices on street corners.

