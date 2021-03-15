Macharia Gaitho: Ban on political rallies a godsend

Every cloud has a silver lining. An upsurge in Covid-19 infections has forced a return of the ban on political rallies, which will not only slow down the spread of the coronavirus but, hopefully, also spare our ears daily assault from ‘Tangatanga’ and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns.

It was long overdue but President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fresh ban on those noisy gatherings must be welcomed by all who value some peace and quiet and reprieve from the maddening politics of hate, incitement and ethnic mobilisation.

The ban was, of course, about public health rather than politics. It should have been obvious all along that crowded rallies — where social distancing, masking, handwashing and other common sense measures were observed only in the breach — made nonsense of government messaging on keeping the darned virus at bay.

What may have been missed from the announcement last Friday, however, is that the ban on political rallies was nothing new but only a restatement of the containment measures announced one year ago, when Covid-19 was first detected in Kenya.

Political leaders

The ban, reinforced by a legal order, has never been lifted, relaxed or otherwise modified. It has remained in force throughout, even as the political leaders expected to uphold the law ignored it with impunity and the law and order machinery that is supposed to ensure compliance looked the other way.

The President emphasised that the rally ban applies to all irrespective of office or seniority, starting with himself. That was good, and implicit acknowledgment that he has been among the main culprits in ignoring the guidelines issued by his own government.

President Kenyatta has hosted Covid-19 ‘superspreader’ political campaign events — as have the main protagonists in the upcoming BBI referendum and the 2022 elections, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga. Also in the mix has been the Musalia Mudavadi constellation trying to establish itself as the ‘other’ option in the presidential succession race.

If the ban is properly observed, political players on all sides must step back and look for more sedate and civilised ways to pursue their causes. They have to accept that they have been criminally reckless and irresponsible in convening large gatherings where thousands are at risk of contracting the dastardly virus.

Coronavirus cooking pots

They also have to reckon with the truism that Karma is a bitch. The fresh wave of the virus was announced just as it was confirmed that Mr Odinga, who has been leading campaigns for the BBI referendum, had caught the bug.

It has been more than six months since this page warned that Mr Kenyatta, Dr Ruto, Mr Odinga and all the others were placing themselves, and the teeming crowds, at great risk through political gatherings that, in reality, are coronavirus cooking pots.

The aforementioned politicians are not the usual bunch of foolish Covid deniers who litter our landscape. All understand and appreciate full well the virus threat. They have publicly backed government containment measures and preached adherence to health protocols.

Unfortunately, they did not practise what they preached, and we see the outcome in Mr Odinga falling victim to the virus.

We can be grateful that the veteran politician, to whom will owe a great deal for his leading role in the fight against dictatorship, suffered only a relatively mild infection and was out of hospital within a few days. He now has time to reflect on what his carelessness could have meant not just himself but for Kenya.

At the same time, Mr Kenyatta, Dr Ruto and all the others who have been equally careless should take time to thank their lucky stars. They escaped infection not because they took the required precautions but simply that the virus hadn’t yet caught up with them.

Beyond being thankful for good fortune, the politicians should take this interregnum to reflect deeply on what they offer for those they claim to lead. They should give serious thought to whether their selfish venal, vindictive, divisive scrambles for power are for themselves or for the good of Kenya.

As citizens, we should also take advantage of the enforced break from political noises to consider our own roles in the national malaise. We have to acknowledge the simple fact that bad leadership is a reflection of ourselves. It is us who give support to and elect to office thieves and vagabonds simply because they claim to represent our ethnic interest or buy our votes for hard cash.

You cannot elect a thief and feign outrage when he steals from you or an ethnic bigot and not expect that he will fan divisions and hatred.