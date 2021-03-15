Macharia Gaitho: Ban on political rallies a godsend

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Matungu on February 27, 2021 during a  campaign rally. 
       

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group     

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

Every cloud has a silver lining. An upsurge in Covid-19 infections has forced a return of the ban on political rallies, which will not only slow down the spread of the coronavirus but, hopefully, also spare our ears daily assault from ‘Tangatanga’ and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns.

