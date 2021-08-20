Macabre symbolism of LSK police drama and the ugly face of impunity 

Nelson Havi

Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi (centre) and other council members on July 9, 2021. Eric Ng’eno writes that the recent LSK break-in “summons us to re-examine our commitment to the values of justice, human rights and the rule of law”. 
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The LSK towers majestically above dedicated political and civil society organisations.
  • Its record of achievement, consistency and commitment to democracy, the rule of law and justice is incomparable.

Events at the Law Society of Kenya’s Gitanga Road headquarters have rightly elicited unkind criticism from a disillusioned public. The consensus rues the dramatic decline of an iconic organisation that has stood the country in good stead during the struggle for freedom and democracy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.