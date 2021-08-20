Macabre symbolism of LSK police drama and the ugly face of impunity 

Events at the Law Society of Kenya’s Gitanga Road headquarters have rightly elicited unkind criticism from a disillusioned public. The consensus rues the dramatic decline of an iconic organisation that has stood the country in good stead during the struggle for freedom and democracy.

The LSK towers majestically above dedicated political and civil society organisations. Its record of achievement, consistency and commitment to democracy, the rule of law and justice is incomparable. This is as it should be, since the entire membership of the society is committed under solemn oath to uphold the rule of law and the administration of justice, and to perform their duty as advocates without fear or favour.

We were reminded of this oath as we observed sorrowful vigils following the shocking and brutal abduction, torture and murder of our noble colleague, Willie Kimani.

Lest you forget, Kimani took up the case of Josephat Mwenda, a boda-boda rider who had been shot and tortured by a police officer. Despite serious setbacks, including obstruction and threats to his life, Kimani defended Mwenda’s rights.

That is when he and his client were abducted together with their taxi driver, Joseph Muiruri, and killed. Their killers subsequently stuffed their bodies in gunny bags and threw them in a river.

What began as an alarm among the human rights community rapidly turned into a desperate search by the entire legal fraternity, culminating in the grim discovery, protest and mourning.

It is not over yet; the quest for accountability in court remains unresolved, but the society has not relented in its pursuit of justice for Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri.

Extrajudicial killings

In the meantime, the society consecrated its headquarters as a temple of justice, rule of law and defence of freedom and human rights by installing a commemorative bust of our fallen colleague on the lawn of its Gitanga Road premises. The cap of the pedestal on which it is mounted bears the inscription:

"In memory of the fallen heroes of justice and victims of extrajudicial killings, a reminder of the extent of humanity’s selflessness and sacrifice for attainment of justice."

This ‘Serenity Corner’ is a fairly solemn space; a reminder of what we stand for as a professional society, the values that inspire us as an intellectual movement and our mission as a moral community.

We have taken a categorical stand against the corruption, crime and abuse that arise from the extrajudicial deployment of police power, because that is the monster that has devoured and continues to haunt and torment countless Kenyans.

Beyond the scandal of fetid carryings-on at the LSK, the irony of its ugliest public spectacle so far has been staggering.

A functionary at LSK – who is expected to epitomise the best attributes of Kenyan lawyering – revels in exhibiting patronage in the form of access to extralegal police consideration. In impetuous displays of power, contingents of armed policemen are routinely procured on the basis of personal ties and paraded around LSK headquarters for effect.

The spectacle of cops breaking into the compound and storming the garden where we honour a famous victim of precisely this genus of police impunity, is outrageous.

Moment of infamy

In a moment of particular infamy, police presence facilitated a rampaging band of goons as they lay siege to the LSK headquarters.

Here was a revealing showpiece of black market violence in action.

Such shady understandings and the exploitation of informal personal relationships substantially accounts for police impunity and extralegal escapades.

These underhand connections of reciprocity embolden officers to operate outside the law.

On the basis of improper considerations, police non-responsiveness, negligence and abuse are coordinated through such tacit pacts.

There are Kenyans who need only make one call and an entire operation is mounted in their interest.

Millions of others are ever frustrated by the grinding tedium of police processes, demands of bribes, delays and general lack of professionalism.

Heartless abuse

As a result, some become untouchable and molest their fellows with impunity, while horrific crimes daily go uninvestigated, and justice for the underprivileged remains a distant dream.

Countless instances of heartless abuse, like the Kianjokoma murders of Benson Njiru Ndwiga and his brother, Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga, are enabled by this informal framework of quotidian impunity, coordinated by corrupt elements within and without the police service.

Relationships that enable civilians to significantly influence police action create corrupt command dynamics. They violate the integrity of the service and compromise its norms and standards.

Every time a random official has police officers at their beck and call, vulnerable Kenyans are victimised without redress.

The macabre symbolism of the LSK break-in, therefore, summons us to re-examine our commitment to the values of justice, human rights and the rule of law.

We have desecrated the LSK and betrayed Willie Kimani.

Shame!