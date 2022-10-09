Look inward to grow football

As the standoff between Football Kenya Federation and the government continues, I pondered whether, in fact, we need FKF, given that the number of Kenyans supporting the English Premier League clubs surpasses those who back local football teams.

Even the football and government officials have a team in the EPL they root for and wear football T-shirts to prove their allegiance to it.

If you are not an Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United fan, you are not a true football enthusiast.

The Reds and Blues fans square it out every weekend in Kenya, taunting each other over teams thousands of miles on the other side of the world.

I must admit that I, too, have a soft spot for Liverpool—but I am not a fanatic like my fellow Kenyans and their EPL teams. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame’s love for Arsenal has even seen his country sponsor the team.

See, EPL craze is not only a Kenyan problem. However, the fanatical support of the EPL causes immense damage to the sport in Kenya.

Local teams do not just need grants but local support, too, in terms of paying fans and the sale of merchandising items such as branded jerseys and beaded wristbands.

Would Kenyan football fans crazy about EPL be seen dead with a Leopards or Mathare FC shirt? I doubt it.

There is nothing wrong with supporting an EPL team. But there would be no EPL success without paying fans and merchandise sales.

The millions of sterling pounds paid to the top EPL players come mostly from ticket sales and merchandising.

FKF has become synonymous with corruption. But even if there was no corruption, would they have been able to use the funds given to them by Fifa and the government to establish a Kenyan football league in the same way EPL has thrived?

I guess not. They will first have to overcome the lack of patriotism among the local fans.

Changing their mindset and weaning them off EPL would be a tough task.

There is nothing wrong with loving EPL but loving local teams, even more, would help to grow local football and create jobs in sports for the youth and communities.

A lot of the local football teams and, indeed, other sports rely on minimal sponsorship deals in the country. The sports budget is never enough to cater for all the needs of the many sports teams, and that is where fans’ support comes in.

Many Kenyans spend their weekends in bars and clubs and hours on Pay TV to watch EPL but cannot spare an afternoon to pay and watch a competitive game of football between local teams. If millions obtained shares in the local teams and bought tickets regularly to support them, we may just be able to establish a profitable football league to be proud of.

Reliable employer

The jobs for the youth are not confined to tech and other white-colour jobs. Sports has proven to be a reliable employer for many youths in the EPL, which has greatly contributed to improving football standards worldwide, Africa included.

It is time the continent also did something to improve the local sport by focusing on job creation through enterprising leagues.

It requires infrastructure to establish a robust football league. Promises have been made to improve stadiums.

From 2013 onwards, the country was assured that 10 stadiums would be built to help it excel in sports.

Most of the stadiums are now half-done white elephants with millions of shillings lost through corruption.

Kenyan fans of the EPL cannot be blamed for enjoying matches in well-lit stadiums and -manicured grounds. Every aspect of football in Kenya is discouraging; it is not an environment that will be attractive to fans and footballers.

Corrupt federations

The leaders singing about youth employment miss the mark by failing to focus on the growth of sports. Unlike athletics, sports such as football require higher investments and political will to grow, and not interference.

Fifa is also naïve to think they can keep throwing money at corrupt football federations in Africa and expect miracles from it.

Concerted efforts from Fifa and the government are first required to stamp out corruption in football.

Secondly, local fans need to be enticed by state-of-the-art stadiums, where they can enjoy a football match and a great day out.

FKF must find a way to attract fans of local football. More importantly, it must be prudent with finances.

Lastly, they have to be much more enterprising than they are so as to compete with other leagues by creating a conducive environment for the players, fans and related businesses.

It would take more than lip service to win the hearts and minds of Kenyan football fans. The government and FKF need walk the talk in growing football in the country.

Patriotism can be learnt, and politicians must lead by example and support local teams to enterprise and grow.

Buy into your local teams!