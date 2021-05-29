Long-ago royal interview stains the reputation of BBC

Martin Bashir

BBC reporter Martin Bashir who secured an explosive TV interview with Princess Diana in which she gave an extraordinarily frank account of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Photo credit: Robyn Beck | AFP

Asked to name good things about Britain, people often praise our helpful policemen (“the bobby on the beat”), London’s iconic, red buses, and the BBC. Alas, the latter’s place on this revered list is now in serious jeopardy.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.