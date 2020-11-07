Lockdown agony begins again, with small shops hardest hit

Napoleon Bonaparte supposedly called the English people “a nation of shopkeepers”, in which case many may be wishing they had chosen a different vocation.

As a new, month-long anti-coronavirus lockdown started last week, it was the small shopkeeper who looked to be among those who will be hardest hit.

The rules say supermarkets can stay open, as can banks, health institutions, schools and universities, but closure is mandatory for retailers listed as non-essential. These include tailors, clothes shops, electronic stores, betting shops, travel agents, tobacconists and car dealers.

The lockdown was declared after scientists forecast a winter death toll that would surpass 85,000. A scary figure, right enough, and though other statisticians are less pessimistic, small shopkeepers are not prepared to challenge it. Their objection is to what they see as anomalies in the new rules.

Last-minute appeals

For instance, bars and restaurants have been closed but are allowed to sell food as takeaways. However, this does not include alcohol.

Ms Emma McClarkin of the British Beer and Pub Association disputed the logic of letting supermarkets sell alcohol but not pubs. “You can get a four-pack of beer from Tesco’s but not from a pub,” she said. Last-minute appeals were being made to the government for a change of heart.

Other small businesses scrambled to adapt to the new rules. Mr Will Watts opened a fossils shop in Scarborough, Yorkshire in late October and saw strong sales. Then, within a week, came the lockdown.

He said, “We can do deliveries and click-and-collect, but we are selling unique objects, which people want to see and feel before they buy. And when we go online, we are in direct competition with Ebay and Amazon.”

Ms Helen Sheward, who runs four gift shops in London, plans to put a major effort into social media and use her shop windows as a marketing tool. “In the last lockdown, the shutters were down,” she said, “but this time we are going to open them every morning so that people can browse through the windows. We will keep refreshing the displays.”

The government is offering £3,000 (Sh423,000) to all small shops forced to close, but many retailers say this is scarcely enough to pay the rent.

According to the British Retail Consortium, the forced closure of shops in November will cost about £2 billion (Sh282 billion) a week in lost sales.

While publicans complain about not being able to sell alcohol, health experts feel the public is already getting more than enough.

A report by the charity Drinkaware said more than a quarter of British adults drank increased amounts of alcohol during the last lockdown, starting in March.

A survey of more than 9,000 people indicated that 26 per cent drank more between March and June, while one in 10 reported drinking more throughout the entire lockdown period, which went up to July in several areas. Job security, free time, mental health and a lack of structures were factors.

A well-known method of drug-smuggling is for a person to swallow bags of narcotics to get through Customs and regurgitate them later. Such people are known as drug mules – like Buba Sanha, who travelled to Britain from his native Portugal.

Sadly for Sanha, a bag of cocaine opened and he died of a massive overdose. A post-mortem discovered bags holding 552 grammes of cocaine in his stomach and intestines.

The US of A is big in the news right now, so here is a light-hearted look at some of the states (and their residents) that make up the Union:

Which is the smartest state in America? Alabama. It has four A’s and a B.

A deeply religious guy in Utah saw his doctor and asked if he would live to be 100. “Do you smoke or drink alcohol?” the doctor asked. “Neither ever touched my lips,” the man replied. “Have you ever gambled, driven fast cars or fooled around with women?” “Never,” the man declared. So, the doctor said, “Why do you want to live to be 100?”

The state of Maryland is proud of its famed Naval Academy at Annapolis. It so happened that an admiral was operating a vending machine there when he ran short of coins. So he stopped a passing sailor and asked if he had change. “Sure, buddy,” said the trainee, digging into his pocket, at which the admiral roared, “How dare you address an officer in that way! I ask you again, ‘Have you got any change?’” The sailor snapped to attention, stamped his feet and barked, “No sir!”

A tourist’s boat capsized off the coast of South Carolina and the terrified occupant called to a man ashore, “Are there alligators here?” “Naw,” said the local, “no ‘gators”. Relieved and swimming towards land, the tourist asked why there were no alligators. “The sharks got them,” the local replied.

