Local content option an idea whose time has come

It is starkly clear now that the Kenya Kwanza government does not have the magic bullet to lift the country out of the morass that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then-deputy William Ruto sunk it.

One hundred days into the job, tonnes of solution-seeking meetings in and out of the country later, President Ruto has signalled that the mountain is indeed very steep.

Truth be told, what has changed is the lies-laden campaign trail rhetoric in which extraordinary promises were made to solve existing economic challenges.

Foreign debt, runaway cost of living, unemployment, etc., existed. But it was obvious that promises of hustler funds to boost self-employment, re-negotiating debts, and others were delusional.

The President and his team are borrowing copiously, particularly for debt repayment and one of the chief lenders, the IMF, is talking tough — restructure parastatals, introduce austerity measures, sell off assets, end subsidies, etc. Already, Kenya Airways is on the block. Others will follow.

But will these measures be enough? Many think not. Unemployment and job insecurity remains endemic. There is no easy way out of the current inflationary spiral driven by the cost of energy. This will get worse when the fuel subsidy is removed at the end of this month. Food insecurity remains and food imports are inevitable. The poor will be driven further into poverty.

Band-aid solutions are not going to cure the malaise. This economy needs a serious reboot to generate employment and boost incomes that then spur productivity. Kenya’s total workforce will increase 40.6 per cent to 40.4 million by 2035, signalling worsening youth unemployment in the next decade. About 36 per cent or 10.1 million of the country’s 28 million population in the workforce are out of jobs amid poverty, pointing to a growing dependency burden.

The country is unlikely to attain the 10 per cent annual economic growth that was envisaged in Vision 2030, and which had appeared so real by the time President Mwai Kibaki left office.

One solution must be to re-order our economy by ensuring that we are using more of our local content in manufactured goods selling in this country.

News that Zimbabwe has banned exports of raw mineral lithium used to make electric car batteries is a wonderful encouragement if true. The government there is insisting that if you want the lithium, set up the industry (to value add) or make those batteries inside Zimbabwe.

In Kenya, implementation of the Kenya Local Content Mechanism Policy could be an ideal parallel.

The intent is there. The President has promised that the government will pursue policies that spur investments. Trade, Investment and Industry CS Moses Kuria is quoted saying: “Our primary goal is to take Kenya back to its growth path and ensure ordinary people have an opportunity to earn an income. This can be achieved by implementation of Kenya Local Content Mechanism Policy.”

The local content policy describes the process of making specific parts of a product using indigenous local material resourced here to complete a product from a foreign country.

A minimum level of local content should be a requirement under trade laws (Kenya Local Content Mechanism Policy Act) when giving foreign companies licences and rights to manufacture in a particular location.

The Kenya Local Content Mechanism Policy Project has been conceptualised by the Nairobi-based Global Institute of Management and it aims to ensure perfect competition, job creation and economic growth for Kenya.

The project should empower local manufacturers and suppliers by introducing a manufacturing percentage cap on the amount of non-Kenyan imports in terms of five schedules of products namely household goods, bicycles and motorcycles, motor vehicles and spare parts, light industrial and agricultural mechanised equipment and finally, heavy equipment.

Success of similar initiatives can be seen worldwide. Between 1960-1980, the Asian tiger countries saw a 7.5 per cent increase in annual GDP attributed to effective implementation of the local content mechanism. In comparison, the worldwide economy only achieved a 4.5 per cent increase in annual GDP during this same period.

President Ruto’s government should speedily embrace this concept that in principle has been approved and move it to implementation stage. It will add a vital spark to the stuttering economy and contribute massively to resolving the debilitating economic strife.



