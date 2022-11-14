Listen harder to anti-term cap talk

Some nondescript parliamentarian catapulted himself from almost complete anonymity to national headlines by proposing the removal of the presidential term limit.

With that one bit of mischief, rookie Member of the National Assembly for Fafi Constituency Salah Yakub provoked heated debate on a sensitive topic that naturally occupied plenty of space on political platforms, newspaper column inches and television and radio talk shows.

The surprising thing is that there were a good number of commentators who took umbrage that a non-entity floating such an outrageous proposal should rate so much media coverage.

Even more surprising is that there were some within the fraternity who joined the ritual media bashing, taking the view that coverage of Mr Yakub was sensational and unprofessional. Their basic argument was that the MP was an unknown and that there was no evidence he was anything more than a lone ranger.

The irony is that they condemn the media for giving Mr Yakub a hearing yet they expend so much time, energy and space on the very same fellow.

It is obvious that those who took such views know nothing about how the media determine what is newsworthy; and even less about the history and political dynamics of Kenya, and Africa as a whole. The moment Mr Yakub’s proposal ignited a fierce political debate, it just could not be ignored.

That the MP is hardly known outside his village cannot be justification to give him a blackout. Even the argument that he is a solo operator who hasn’t demonstrated that he was acting for the intended beneficiary, President William Ruto, holds no water.

The ensuing debate, mostly around the tyro legislator’s proposal being disowned by President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and condemned by opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition, was riveting enough to bear attention.

It came against a backdrop where many leaders in Africa—including our East African Community colleagues Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame—made it the first order of business once entrenched in power to make themselves ‘president for life’. Kenya, with its nascent democracy, cannot be immune from the African disease.

History repeats itself

Meanwhile, we do know that history repeats itself. A quick journey back through the footprints of time will reveal a well-documented history in Kenya of political leaders dispatching the most unlikely of messengers to float trial balloons or fire the initial salvos ahead of some projected offensives.

One would recall how then-President Daniel arap Moi would, in the 1980s, unleash previously inconsequential characters—such as Embakasi MP David Mwenje, Director of Motor Vehicle Inspection Kuria Kanyingi or former Bahati MP James Muriuki—to launch seemingly solo crusades that ultimately felled giants.

One can imagine a Daily Nation editor of the time ignoring as irrelevant the early rantings of such a cast of characters, hence missing the beginnings of orchestrated campaigns that ultimately led to the removal of Vice-President Mwai Kibaki in 1988 and his successor, Dr Josephat Karanja, the following year.

There would have been consequences.

And that is why, even today, ignoring Mr Yakub simply because he is a ‘nobody’ would be the most irresponsible and unprofessional journalism. The only rationale for doing so might be out of that growing tendency in the Kenyan media to sweep under the carpet anything that might embarrass or cast in a bad light President Ruto.

That is not to suggest that President Ruto was Mr Yakub’s hidden sponsor or that he, in any way, plots to extend his rule even before settling down in his first term.

However, one cannot ignore the likelihood that there are many in the President’s party who think they can catch his attention and favour with such madcap schemes. There are also many in his entourage who see the presidency as a golden opportunity to make good for themselves, and would, for purely selfish reasons, want to remain at the eating trough unhindered by term limits.

Anyway, fellows claiming to speak for President Ruto have spoken. They have assured us that Mr Yakub is acting entirely on his own and not enunciating the party agenda.

The curious thing is that those disowning the MP have also not demonstrated that they speak for the President or the party; they are simply giving their personal opinions. And, unless I missed something, President Ruto himself retained a studious silence throughout the early skirmishes. He did not, directly or through a known official spokesperson, dismiss any plot for the removal of presidential term limits as proposed.