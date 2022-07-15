Letter to my incoming President

Dear our next President,

I don’t ordinarily write open letters but, since I can’t write to you directly, let me leave this here for you.

My compatriots expect you to dig boreholes, settle maternity bills, help with the CBC homework and a variety of other important and urgent tasks. I, too, as a voter, have my wish list. If you could resolve the issues for me, I’d be most grateful and consider you to have been worth my vote.

Change the political culture. Kenyan politics is a scam; it tolerates and attracts deviance. So long as the worst criminal elements can thrive in politics, so long as people are going into politics to make money, Kenya will always suffer runaway corruption. Development is not possible in such circumstances.

The problem is, of course, not the politicians. The problem is the public, which will tolerate and see nothing wrong with vice. The project here is the national culture and identity. And it’s not a two-month one; it’s a long-term conflict waged with everything there is: Media, civil society, faiths, military, intelligence...everything.

Jobs. Kenya does not have silver and gold. Its greatest treasure is the millions of young people who are ambitious, eager to learn and hungry to do something worthwhile with their lives. Leaders of many countries wish they had our workers.

It’s a crime of unspeakable proportions to allow these young people to go to waste or be reduced to performers of menial tasks due to a tepid, looted economy incapable of creating useful jobs. We need a long-term plan to create a job for every young person who wants it. Real jobs, not make-believe jobs.

Digital ecosystem

Build a world-beating digital ecosystem; future-proof the damn future itself. We say that digital technology is an enabler, a way to cheat the system and get results faster. The transformative potential of the Digital Age has to be unleashed in every bit of society and economy. Let’s not just talk about the Silicon Savannah; actually, go ahead and build it. Build the skills—send 200 of our best to the top technology schools in the world for the next 10 years—teach it in schools, give young people incentives to learn in church, in social halls, in their circles, at home. Incubate, invest in, accelerate great enterprises, unleash the beast.

Water. The drying up of our country is like a tumour that is growing very slowly but needs to be dealt with before it’s too late. I’ve said before: This is a holistic solution type of problem. It’s not just about learning to use water responsibly, restoring its sources, developing and adopting technologies that help to save water. It may well involve changing where we live in the country, and how we live. The revolutionary changes required and the discipline to sustain them over time will require courage and leadership.

Climate resilience

Tethered to that is this whole climate resilience thing. Even as we restore water availability, we need to cope with the effects of declining productivity of our land, the diseases associated with weather changes and frequent weather disasters.

We need land, lots of fertile, chemical-free, productive land. A lot more than what we have within our borders. We’re good farmers, we need to grow more food and more cash crops for sale. We need to start talking to Uganda, DR Congo, Zambia and other countries afield with lots of land but not our experience about how we can partner for mutual benefit.

Massive importer of food

We have become a massive importer of food, but some of the sources of food are unreliable. Kenyan consumers are paying foreign governments to eat their food through export duties and the like. This will only get worse; it makes sense to start developing cost-effective and sustainable sources of our own.

Leverage diversity. One of our biggest strengths as a country is the fact that we have a large collection of nationalities. People come with skills, attitudes, connections and other cultural attributes. We should develop policies to encourage immigration, especially of skilled people with money to invest.

There are many Europeans, especially the British, and Asians, who have Kenyan roots but now live abroad. We should get as many of them as possible back. We should stop looking at our British compatriots as colonisers but as an important resource, which can do lots of good for the country. There are many good, honest, hardworking Africans all over. Let some of them make a home here.

I don’t have the space to flesh out my final asks but I think we need to invest even more in our common defence and security. I think a way should be found to involve the citizens more in security, including a big pool of reserves for the armed forces. The police might be a back-to-the-drawing-board thing; so the sooner we start, the better.

Lastly, it should be a core function of the government to find markets for our produce. As important as security or diplomacy. We should be electing people on the basis of their achievements in this regard. For us, a market is money in the bank.

Let me know what you think.