Let us tap investments to keep our billionaires and their money here

Before the mid 1990s, or so I hear, being admitted to a public university was like getting a free ticket to state largesse. Not only were food, clothes, fees and even money to take your girlfriend out all on the state, there also were more jobs than the number of graduates available.

Then after the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank imposed the so-called Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs), the freebies disappeared and college students henceforth had to pay fees, buy their own clothes and take out loans to fund their university upkeep, all under the nice-sounding concept of ‘cost-sharing’.

With the guaranteed plum state jobs gone, our top graduates began seeking greener pastures elsewhere. That led to uproar over ‘brain drain’ and the attendant heated debate; the government lamented to no end that taxpayers’ funds were being spent on equipping the youth with skills and knowledge that only benefited foreign countries.

Nobody talks about brain drain anymore—partly as we are in an unenviable position of having to beg other countries to ease the burden of too many unemployed graduates.

Under-employed

Our youth spend years cooking little or nothing using very dangerous electrical gadgets in university halls of residence, after which they mostly end up jobless or under-employed. So, we have engineers riding boda boda, economists waiting tables at ‘home pubs’ and lawyers stamping documents at bars for a song. There are not enough investments, hence not enough jobs.

But God works in mysterious ways. What was a curse two decades ago is one of Kenya’s greatest sources of foreign exchange. Thanks to the brain drain of yesteryear, the diaspora is our single-largest source of forex, having overtaken tourism, tea, coffee and horticulture exports. Official data show diaspora remittances topped Sh285.5 billion in 2019.

Now that a good part of our GDP comes from those who fled the country for lack of opportunities, the government should make amends by creating a policy framework that encourages the diaspora to invest back home.

Drop in the ocean

To gradually reverse the trend where we spend more than 60 per cent of our annual national Budget servicing external public debt, it’s high time we created special economic vehicles to enable Kenyans living abroad to invest in lending profitably to their country. And what better time to do so than now, when we are racking our brains on how to fund universal health coverage, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing?

Sadly, even the Sh255.5 billion Kenyans funnel back home is a drop in the ocean. Most send the bare minimum for their ageing parents’ upkeep and other basics.

Truth be told, most diaspora Kenyans are hesitant to invest at home after many flew back to find that the housing and land projects they had been funding for years through relatives were non-existent. Which means a framework to attract their savings is needed.

We happen to be a very ambitious country, especially at political rallies and in crafting concept papers, but when it comes to the actual work, we can’t seem to put our food where our mouth is.

Economic policy

That is why, while manufacturing is one of the government’s priorities, would-be investors in that game-changing sector still prefer Ethiopia and Rwanda because of their lower cost of power and other ease-of-doing-business factors.

Another indictment of our economic policy wonks is that we can’t even retain our dollar millionaires. According to the “2022 Knight Frank Wealth Report”, there were 3,362of them in Kenya as of last year. These are people with a net worth of more than Sh113.89 million.

The report further says there are 88 super-wealthy Kenyans with a net worth of more than Sh3.4 billion. But many of these super-rich Kenyans are looking for a second nationality to escape our unfriendly tax, health and education policy environments.

As the various political outfits promise us jobs, cash stipends, affordable credit and other economic goodies, we should hear from them how they plan to tap both foreign and local investments while ensuring the high net-worth individuals in our midst no longer queue at foreign embassies for passports.