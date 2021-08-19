Let us celebrate Biden’s ending of a brutal war

Armed Afghan men

Armed Afghan men, supporting the Afghan security forces against the Taliban, walk along a road in Bazarak, Panjshir province, on August 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Salim Lone

What you need to know:

  • Biden resisted relentless pressure from military and intelligence chiefs as well as the powerful media to continue maintaining a small military force in Afghanistan.
  • Hailing Biden’s ending the war cannot nevertheless hide the enormity of the humiliation dealt to the US by the Taliban.

Amid the disastrous and lightning end to America’s longest war, and the inconceivable lack of preparedness for this very scenario, the most important outcome of the Afghanistan conflict is being overlooked by the media: a brutal, 20-year war and occupation seems to be drawing to a close. 

