Let the best candidate get the CJ job

William Ouko

Court of Appeal President William Ouko, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Court of Appeal Judge Lady Justice Martha Koome and Justice Nduma Nderi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

The Judicial Service Commission should not make the mistake of inflicting another questionable Chief Justice on Kenya. The country wants a CJ with vision, a good temperament and intellectual heft. Somebody who doesn’t regard the Judiciary as an isolated temple but sees it as interdependent in every sense with other institutions of State, and also with the wider Kenyan society they are all sworn to serve.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.