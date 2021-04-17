Let the best candidate get the CJ job

The Judicial Service Commission should not make the mistake of inflicting another questionable Chief Justice on Kenya. The country wants a CJ with vision, a good temperament and intellectual heft. Somebody who doesn’t regard the Judiciary as an isolated temple but sees it as interdependent in every sense with other institutions of State, and also with the wider Kenyan society they are all sworn to serve.

Best of all, s/he should be somebody intellectually equipped to advance Kenya’s jurisprudence.

The right CJ should be broad-minded and not somebody who interprets law rote. He must not be a legal automaton. S/he must also be able to engage others of different jurisdictions with tact. An endlessly antagonistic posture harms the Judiciary. We don’t want a CJ who is always calling the media to whine about problems that are best resolved in other forums.

Consideration for other arms of government doesn’t mean becoming a pawn. Nor does it mean being partisan. It helps if a CJ can navigate the political terrain with astuteness and be able to place issues in their proper context. It’s important to see the bigger picture and weigh the consequences of certain decisions.

There’s no gain in making rulings that are guaranteed to get a deaf ear from the political authorities, like David Maraga’s push to get Parliament dissolved over the two-thirds gender rule.

Cartel-like body

The incoming CJ should be somebody who appreciates that the independence of the Judiciary should not equate to no accountability. Independence cannot be for its own sake. The JSC is supposed to do the accountability job.

Some have described it as a cartel-like body where serving judicial officers hold sway because of their numbers. Self-interest is part of the game. They can gang up to shield favoured peers and the institution of the Judiciary from adverse scrutiny. After all, JSC meetings are not public.

An acid test for the JSC awaits in an integrity case brought before it by the DPP against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. The case goes back to August 2018 when she was arrested, only for the familiar, meandering routine of the courts to begin.

Mwilu sits on the JSC. She wears another hat. There is a judiciary Ombudsman who is under her office. The Ombudsman is supposed to be one of the agents of accountability in the Judiciary. This arrangement where his office is under Mwilu leaves many people uncomfortable.

The fact that he is also an integral part of the Judiciary raises questions on his objectivity. The BBI proposal to bring in an outsider has been vehemently opposed by the Magistrates and Judges Association.

I foresee a falling-out between the government and the Judiciary over the BBI project. A Constitutional Court is due to rule in June on several cases brought against the project. Without going into the merits or demerits of the cases, the five-man bench positioned by Mwilu in her role as the acting CJ has some very activist judges with a well-known record that consistently infuriates the government. Meanwhile, the government has already set aside Sh14.39 billion for the BBI referendum in the 2021/22 financial year budget.

It has been keenly noted that no Supreme Court judge applied for the CJ vacancy. A Senior Counsel of my acquaintance intimated to me that none on that bench was cut out for the job, and that chances of any of them coming out well in the interviews were poor. True enough, the calibre of the Supreme Court is frankly mediocre.

Remind me, please, of any outstanding judgment, jurisprudentially, they have ever written. I have observed over time how the Supreme Court gets very defensive about its decision to nullify the 2017 presidential election.

A subsequent sitting of that court on the matter of the repeat election, which interestingly failed to get a quorum, pointed to the deep internal intrigues at play. Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has on several occasions posted on social media what he says was an instance of major bribery involving the Supreme Court during Maraga’s tenure.

The lawyer has tweeted that some judge(s) had received the bribe (said to be Sh220 million) in a case which I later heard was about a high-end property in Nairobi. Maraga has since sued Ahmednasir, claiming that he insinuated the CJ knew about the alleged bribe and the judge(s) who received it.

Public dissatisfaction

Corruption in the Judiciary is rampant. There’s also huge public dissatisfaction in the way courts handle corruption cases. The many unnecessary injunctions courts allow cause interminable delays. They are intentional.

Former CJ Willy Mutunga was the kind of person who would have promptly ordered an inquiry when confronted with grave allegations such as Ahmednasir’s. Mutunga had unquestioned integrity. In fact, he set the ball rolling on the much-hyped Judiciary “transformation”.

He opened numerous new courts across the country, introduced the widespread use of ICT in the Judiciary, and multiplied greatly the number of judges and magistrates – a process which Maraga continued with. Mutunga viewed this transformation as extending beyond buildings and technology and expanded budgets. He envisioned a culture change across the Judiciary, an ethical overhaul. The jury is out on whether his dream will bear fruit.