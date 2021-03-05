Let’s to choose to challenge inequalities

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was confirmed as the first woman and first African leader of the  World Trade Organization last month. 

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Girls must grow up knowing that they can be presidents, engineers, CEOs, and we as society must learn to be comfortable with women working in traditionally male-dominated professions.
  • We must challenge cultural practices that rob women and girls of their potential, freedom and future either through circumcision or early marriages

Monday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. It is not only a day to celebrate women, it is also a day to reflect—as a society—on the place of women and girls in humanity.

