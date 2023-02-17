Let’s support up-and-coming storytellers

African storytellers are the guardians of the authentic African story and the custodians of the African narrative. This should, therefore, be at the centre of conversations about talent originating from the continent.

They capture our greatest moments in prose, voice and image.

They record our struggles from the front-row seat, in the only way an African storyteller can. They expose the ills of our society and speak hard truths to power. They are afflicted so we can find comfort in the African story.

Even in an uncertain environment with ever-changing technologies that threaten their livelihoods, African storytellers have mastered the art of pivoting and embarked on an unending journey of unlearning, learning and relearning. They are experimenters par excellence, always tinkering with new technologies and platforms to tell the African story.



This is why African storytellers must not only be protected and preserved, they must be guided and supported to do their work in telling the African story as it should be; for the African continent, by the African continent. Most African storytellers are largely on their own.

They are driven by a passion for the trade and an intrinsic desire to tell a good story. They have to figure things out on their own, including how to run their start-ups, raise funds for their work, pay the bills and chase after a good story.

The business side

With the right kind of support, we can raise a generation of talented, confident and successful African storytellers that get value for their work and effort. They not only require support in better storytelling skills (this is great, especially for younger storytellers getting into the game), but they also need support to understand the business side of storytelling and how they can monetise their work and grow their craft.



In the recent past, we have seen a lot of investment in the African creative industry in the form of capital investments such as innovation hubs and spaces for creatives. We have also seen grants for creatives and journalists as well as content partnerships with larger organisations that support content creation.

There has also been a deliberate effort to have conversations about the media and creative industries, including targeted conferences and roundtables that aim to bring together African creatives to network and share experiences.



However, more still needs to be done to uplift the African creative and media industry. We need to see more investments in media start-ups, whether through grants or equity investments, to encourage more young people to get into the industry.

We also need more content creation and curation partnerships with African storytellers to put their work on the international stage, so that global audiences can interact with their work. We need to train them on content monetisation in both local and global markets.